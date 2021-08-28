Top 5 ways to reduce fall damage in Minecraft

Falling to death is one of the embarrassing ways of dying in Minecraft. Even veteran gamers who have been playing the game for many years die due to fall damage. Players and most living entities in-game will receive damage when they fall from excessive heights.

When users start falling from an elevated position, it may seem like they will not make it out alive. However, there are ways in which they can reduce the damage they are going to sustain.

How to lessen fall damage in Minecraft

5) Resistance

A beacon set to resistance status effect (Image via Minecraft)

Resistance is a status effect that reduces the damage that players take. This is a highly underrated effect and can reduce 20% of the incoming damage (including fall damage) per level of resistance effect.

Gamers can acquire this effect in many different ways, like using beacons and consuming the potion of the turtle master.

4) Using blocks

Slime blocks reduce fall damage (Image via Minecraft)

When users fall, they can try placing certain blocks underneath that reduce fall damage. This technique may require some practice, but once they get the timing right, players can easily get consistent with placing blocks on the ground before hitting it.

Some blocks and items that can reduce fall damage are slime blocks, cobwebs, haybales, and scaffoldings.

3) Using water

Just like using blocks, water can also be used to reduce fall damage. Using water is even better than using blocks or items because it completely removes any fall damage the player would take.

Minecrafters should be careful while spamming the right click because if they do it too fast, the water will be placed and picked up again before they can land on it.

2) Feather falling enchantment

The boots that players use have a negligible effect on how much damage they sustain from falling. Using the Feather Falling enchantment on their boots, they can exponentially reduce the damage from falling.

If users can get their hands on the highest level (four) of Feather Falling, they can reduce the fall damage they take by 48%.

1) Potion of slow falling

Like resistance, slow falling is a status effect. It can be acquired from different potions of slow falling and arrows of slow falling.

As the name suggests, gamers fall a lot slower after consuming a potion of slow falling. This significantly reduces the damage they would typically sustain.

