Minecraft Redditor sparks debate on how to remove lava from Nether

Many Minecraft players try to create structures in the Nether, though they are always met with one huge roadblock: lava lakes. The hellish realm is filled with lava, obstructing players from building any megastructure. Even though there are ways to remove the hot liquid, it is difficult and time-taking. Something similar was posted on the popular Minecraft Reddit page.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/BoringThrone' posted a photo of a massive lava lake in the Nether and asked other page members for the quickest way to remove all the hot liquid from the area. The original poster also mentioned that it was a 270 by 270 block area that they wanted to clear.

Looking at the picture, it was clear that this lava lake was not entirely natural. Several dips in the lava level could be seen, indicating that the original poster used a TNT duper to remove extra blocks from the area to create a 270 by 270 block area.

Minecraft Redditors debate on lava removal process in the Nether

After the original poster asked for help on the Minecraft Reddit page, thousands of members were interested in the project and debated the topic and the process. Though these posts usually do not capture a lot of attention, this one garnered over 14k upvotes and over a thousand comments.

One of the Redditors had no solution for the original poster, but they curiously asked about the project. Since it was a mega project, many users were interested in what was being built in the hellish realm.

The original poster explained how they wanted to create an alternate dimension build of his base in the overworld that would contain the wither skeleton farm. Thousands of users were impressed by the idea and upvoted and appreciated the idea.

Minecraft players know how much dedication and time it takes to clear out a lava lake in the Nether. Hence, they humorously warned the original poster that they would lose their sanity while doing this. The original poster added to the joke and declared that he had no sanity left.

Though users could not provide a solution to remove the lava, they advised the original poster to keep loads of fire resistance potions ready for the task. The player replied and confirmed that they have an auto brewer that continuously makes fire resistance potions and keeps them in their chests.

All jokes aside, several Redditors discussed the best way to execute the task. They debated between placing sand or using a flying machine to remove the hot liquid.

Others countered with how soul sand blocks could cause problems for sand blocks that will fall on them. The debate continued for a long time, with Redditors brainstorming solutions.

Overall, the post caught a lot of attention on the Minecraft Reddit page as people discussed how to remove lava and curiously talked about what the original poster was building.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far