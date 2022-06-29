4 best uses of mud in Minecraft 1.19

Mud is a brand new type of block added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. The long-awaited Wild Update finally dropped on June 7, with millions of fans upgrading the sandbox game and exploring all the new features. These new blocks will be part of the new Mangrove Swamp biomes that will also contain new mangrove trees with new types of wood.

For years, players had discussed how mud blocks would look and work in the game. Hence, they were delighted to see mud finally being added to Minecraft 1.19. Along with this introduction, the update also offers a new Deep Dark Biome, new mobs, sculk blocks, enchantments, status effects, new items, and a lot more.

Mud blocks, though a recent addition, have quite a few uses in the game.

Use mud blocks in Minecraft 1.19 for building and in 3 other ways

4) As a decoration or building block

It can be used to enhance the look of certain builds (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Though the naturally generating mud blocks are not very esthetically pleasing for decorating or building structures, players can use them if they are trying to create a wild-themed area like a custom jungle, swamp, or any similar structures. And while these blocks can be converted into mud bricks that are perfect building blocks, normal mud blocks are also great for specific environments.

3) Crafting muddy mangrove roots

Muddy Mangrove roots (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Mud blocks can also be used to craft muddy mangrove roots. These are special blocks that are essentially a mixture of mangrove roots and mud. Whenever a mangrove tree is grown or produced, if a mangrove root is trying to generate at the same location where a mud block is located, the game will generate muddy mangrove root.

Players can also use both these items and combine them manually to craft muddy mangrove roots. They can be used as a decoration or building block if players are trying to build a structure with a particular theme.

2) Creating renewable clay

Renewable clay (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

With the new mud blocks, Mojang also added a unique feature that can convert mud blocks into renewable clay. In this update, if players place a mud block on top of a block and place a pointed dripstone below it, the water will seep out of the mud, and the block will be converted into clay.

This is excellent for players who want loads of clay blocks. They can simply make mud blocks by pouring water bottles on dirt blocks and then converting them into clay using the method mentioned above.

1) Crafting packed mud

Packed mud crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

One of the main uses of mud blocks is in crafting packed mud. Players can combine mud blocks with wheat to craft packed mud blocks. The wheat will essentially bind and slightly dry the normal mud blocks. Packed mud blocks are a stepping stone to further craft mud bricks that are brand new building blocks added to the game.

Mud bricks are as hard as stone bricks and will have a brick-like texture similar to them. Several other blocks, such as stairs, slabs, and walls, can also be crafted from mud bricks.

