How to make packed mud in Minecraft 1.19 update

Packed mud is a brand new block that was added with the latest Minecraft 1.19 update. It is part of the new Mangrove Swamp biome and other new blocks like normal mud, mangrove wood, roots, etc. Players have been very excited about these new features as they eagerly downloaded the latest update on June 7. However, they must know the crafting recipes for these new blocks.

Along with this block, the Minecraft 1.19 update also brought the Deep Dark Biome in which Ancient City, Warden, and new sculk blocks will be present. This was a long-awaited update that gamers were patiently waiting for. Other mobs like Frog, Allay, and Tadpole have also been added to the update. Crafting the new packed mud block is fairly easy as it requires only two items.

Crafting and using packed mud block in Minecraft 1.19

Items required for crafting the new block

Packed mud is a block that does not generate naturally in any biome or structure. Hence, it can only be obtained via manual crafting. Players will firstly require the new mud blocks that were added with the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Mud blocks only generate naturally in Mangrove Swamps (Image via Mojang)

Mud is a brand new type of block that is only generated naturally in Mangrove Swamps. Players can also make these blocks by pouring water bottles on dirt blocks. Remember, no other kind of water source will work on dirt blocks. These new blocks can easily be broken by hand or any other tool.

Searching for Mangrove Swamps can be slightly tedious; hence using water to simply make mud is a better option.

Wheat crop (Image via Mojang)

The next item that players will need is wheat. Wheat can either be grown from normal seeds obtained from breaking grass or can be stolen from villages. Villages have loads of wheat in the form of hay blocks. If players want to make loads of packed wood in the Minecraft 1.19 update, they must either have a working wheat farm or access a village where hay bales generate.

Crafting recipe for the new block

Crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Once users have mud blocks and wheat, crafting packed mud is extremely easy. Players will simply need to place mud blocks adjacent to wheat to obtain the block. This can be done with or without a crafting table, meaning players can even use their normal 2x2 crafting slots in their own inventory. Each mud block will require one wheat item to craft one packed mud block in Minecraft 1.19.

Uses of packed mud

Mud bricks crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

After crafting, gamers can use the block in two ways: building structures by the block itself or further crafting it into mud bricks. Mud bricks are another set of strong blocks added with the update. They can be crafted by placing four packed mud blocks in the crafting slot. Mud bricks can be further crafted into stairs, slabs, and walls.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far