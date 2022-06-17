How to grow and use Mangrove trees in Minecraft 1.19?

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought new Mangrove trees to the popular sandbox game. For years, gamers waited and prayed for a new type of wood and tree in the game. Finally, with the release of the new Mangrove Swamp, they will be getting these items. Along with the new Mangrove tree, there is also a new sapling that can be used to grow them.

The Minecraft 1.19 update is called The Wild Update since it brings several additions that enhance the "wild" side of the game. The Mangrove Swamps will have new frog mobs, the spooky Deep Dark Biome will summon a terrifying Warden, and loads of other features will enhance the game further.

Once players find new Mangrove trees, they can obtain new saplings and grow more of them anywhere.

Growing Mangrove trees with propagules in Minecraft 1.19

Where to find these new trees

As mentioned above, these new trees will only be generated in the new Mangrove Swamp biome. Finding the new biome can be either easy or difficult, depending on the world itself. If a player is in an old world where loads of chunks are already loaded and explored, they can have a tough time finding the new biome since the game will only generate new features in new chunks. This means that players might have to travel far to find the new biome.

Mangrove trees and mud blocks in the new biome (Image via Mojang)

Apart from that, players will instantly recognize the new biome with the help of new mud blocks. Mud is a new type of block added to the Minecraft 1.19 update that will only generate naturally in Mangrove Swamps.

Mangrove Propagule

Propagules generate at the bottom of mangrove leaves and can be planted on any grass block (Image via Mojang)

Although all the trees have their saplings, the new Mangrove tree will have propagules. They are almost identical to saplings but are called propagules in the game. The only difference is that these items grow directly on the mangrove trees underneath leaf blocks. When players explore the Mangrove swamp biome, they will notice trees containing a light green rod-like item. These will be propagules that can be obtained by breaking them.

Once acquired, they act just like a normal sapling and can be placed anywhere with six blocks worth of space above them, enabling them to grow into new Mangrove trees.

Mangrove tree's new blocks

All kinds of mangrove blocks (Image via Mojang)

The new Mangrove tree in Minecraft 1.19 has lots to offer. They can be used to get a brand-new wood type in the game, which is red in color. This red wood is identical to any other wood type and can be used to craft all the usual items. The doors and trapdoors made from this wood will have a new type of design.

Other than that, new Mangrove root blocks, Mangrove leaf blocks, muddy root blocks, etc., can also be found in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

