Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft 1.19 update: Everything you need to know

The Minecraft 1.19 update has been out just a few days, but the community has been playing it since its release and is thoroughly enjoying it thus far. Many players were patiently waiting for this patch to release, especially since the 1.18 update was slightly underwhelming.

At long last, all the highly anticipated features of 1.19 have arrived officially. This patch introduced sweeping changes.

The Warden, Allay, and frogs were added to the mob roster, further expanding on it and introducing new features. Two new biomes have also been added: Mangrove Swamp and Deep Dark.

The Mangrove Swamp is a trendy addition for a few reasons. It's above ground and much safer than the Deep Dark.

No Wardens spawn in Mangrove Swamps. It also houses mud and Mangrove trees and is one of a couple of biomes that can naturally spawn frogs.

The Mangrove Swamp is still a very new part of the game, so here's everything users might need to know about it.

Finding a Mangrove Swamp and other details in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Mangrove Swamp biome is a sub-biome of the main swamp, where the grass is darker and the water is significantly murkier. In the main swamp biome, there is one generated structure: a swamp hut or a witch's hut.

This means that it's one of the few biomes that can be located with the /locate command. Gamers searching for a swamp biome could type /locate swamp hut and find one. It might not be the closest one, but it would be in a swamp biome.

That is unfortunately not applicable to the Mangrove Swamp biome. Players have made custom-generated structures for the biome, but there aren't any in vanilla Minecraft.

To find it, crafters will have to explore and be a little bit lucky. Since it is a new biome and everyone wants to locate it, there are certainly lots of seed lists out there to find a Mangrove Swamp.

Once users find one, they'll notice that it's one of the most distinctive biomes. It doesn't even closely resemble the regular swamp biome.

It is the only place where mud naturally spawns. It can be created by using a water bottle on dirt, coarse dirt, and rooted dirt, but mud spawns a lot in Mangrove Swamps.

Mud in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There will be lots more Minecraft mud than dirt or grass in this biome, making it unique. There are also new trees that spawn there and only there: Mangrove trees.

Mangrove trees are also highly unique. They have propagules growing on them, roots going every which way, and many vines. They can sometimes generate in bizarre patterns.

White frogs will also spawn there. Frogs can naturally spawn in Mangrove Swamps or regular swamps. They can be bred anywhere, but to find them, individuals must check one of those two biomes.

