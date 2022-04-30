Minecraft player makes a stunning generated structure in 1.19 snapshot

Several Minecraft biomes have generated structures in them. Unlike villages, which can spawn in nearly all biomes, these structures exist solely in their specific biomes. Swamp biomes have witch huts, deserts have desert temples, jungles have jungle temples, and the list goes on.

As the game continues to grow and more biomes are introduced, more space is made for biome-specific generated structures. Many gamers have been asking for things like that for a long time.

Minecraft Redditor u/KindaConvenient took it upon themselves to answer that call. They decided that the newest biome, the Mangrove Swamp, should have a generated structure in it. The result was breathtaking.

Minecraft Redditor makes a stunning generated structure for new Mangrove Swamp biome

Mangrove Swamp has not been officially added to Minecraft yet. It is available in the form of Beta and Previews for Bedrock Edition or, as this Redditor noted, snapshots for Java Edition. These offer players the opportunity to try out new features, the new biome in this case, before everyone else gets them.

It should be noted that Minecraft is adding a new biome-specific structure in the 1.19 update. The Ancient Cities will arrive and be exclusive to the Deep Dark. However, there can never be too many generated structures.

They decided to take the opportunity to design a new structure. An abandoned research facility, to be exact. There's a wide variety of generated structures in the game but none quite like this.

The structure provides another place for players to get blackstone, or polished blackstone blocks. There are also fully oxidized copper blocks present, which currently don't spawn anywhere naturally.

The exterior of the build fits right in with the vibe of the Mangrove Swamp. It's overrun with vines and feels right at home in the midst of trees, water, lily pads, and mud.

The bottom side (Image via u/KindaConvenient/Reddit)

One thing that this structure does, that most others don't, is extend underwater. There are some underwater structures like Ocean Monuments, Underwater Ruins and Shipwrecks, but most of them are not both above and underwater.

The underside of this design provides a couple of things. First, another place, one that's a bit safer, for chains to naturally spawn. Iron bars can also be found here as an alternative to going into a Stronghold for them.Additionally, there are plenty of places for good loot to spawn.

All in all, this is an amazing design that could certainly be transposed into the game.

Redditors react positively to u/KindaConvenient's generated structure

Below water (Image via u/KindaConvenient/Reddit)

The Minecraft community seems to agree on the greatness of the structure, with lots of positivity in the comments section.

One commenter began wondering about the lore behind a site like this.

Others couldn't help but notice the references to another game, Subnautica.

Another got the vibe from a different game altogether.

One Redditor felt like this kind of build would be great to add to the game.

At first glance, another user believed that Mojang had actually introduced it to the game.

Another commenter noted how cool it was that the structure was above and below the surface of the water.

Another player noted that the build works and looks perfect without any shaders. Vanilla Minecraft players can experience it, too.

Overall, the post has received nearly 12 thousand upvotes at the time of writing. It's been up for less than a day and boasts that amount of upvotes and a 99% upvote percentage.

