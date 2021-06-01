Will there be another Subnautica after Below Zero?

Subnautica has attracted plenty of attention in the past few weeks with the release of Subnautica: Below Zero. The sequel game, which turned out to be a hit with fans, has already raised questions about another installment.

Subnautica: Below Zero was officially released across multiple console platforms on May 14, 2021. It has been available through early access on PC since 2019, but the console release allowed the game to find a new resurgence.

In an interview from Inverse, David Kalina, the Director of Subnautica: Below Zero, addressed whether Unknown Worlds would be developing a follow-up title. He revealed that the studio will eventually work on another entry into the Subnautica series, but there is no set-up yet.

David Kalina also admitted that the studio is working on a separate project that is not related to Subnautica: Below Zero and future releases. If fans are lucky enough, news about the project will be released later this year.

Future updates for Subnautica: Below Zero

In the interview with Inverse, David Kalina went into detail about the current state of Subnautica: Below Zero. He said:

"In the medium term, there's a little live team that’s going to continue supporting both Subnautica and Below Zero. We're dealing with a release that's very multi-platform for the first time in-house. We haven't done console work before. So there's a lot of stuff to keep an eye on."

"But then beyond that, there will be more feature work. We're not committed to anything specific right now, because we want to kind of listen to the community and see, see what our fans are telling us."

According to David Kalina, people on the development team have been working on Subnautica in one way or another for nearly eight years.

The separate project mentioned above will, therefore, give members of the team a chance to work on something new.