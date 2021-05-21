The full map and biomes of Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero is a delightful exploration and survival game with a mass of land and water for players to explore.
There is so much to do and so much to see in Subnautica: Below Zero. The openness of the world is astounding. Players are able to travel above water, under water, into caves, into structures, and more.
The map is gigantic. There is no other way to describe it. Trying to find a certain area can be a bit daunting. A map and a list of all the biomes should be enough to take the weight off an explorer's shoulders.
Subnautica: Below Zero Map
There are lots of Biomes within Subnautica: Below Zero. Each houses a variety of flora and fauna. Some are passive and some are dangerous. Each also has different points of interest.
These could be areas for growing and farming, areas for story progression, or just really cool locations to explore. Currently, there are 25 Biomes in Subnautica: Below Zero. Some could be considered sub-Biomes, but have their own names.
Subnautica: Below Zero Biomes
Above Water Biomes
- Arctic Spires
- Delta Island
- Glacial Basin
- Glacial Bay
Above water, players will find the listed Biomes. Arctic Spires plays host to the Greenhouse. Delta Island is where Delta Station and the Communcations Tower reside.
The Glacial Basin is where Subnautica: Below Zero players will find the Phi Robotics Center. Glacial Bay is where players will locate the Energy Generator about 70 meters above sea level.
Underwater Biomes
- Arctic
- Arctic Kelp Forest
- Lilypad Islands
- Purple Vents
- Shallow Twisty Bridges
- Sparse Arctic
- Tree Spires
- Twisty Bridges
- World Edge
The underwater Biomes of Subnautica: Below Zero is where the majority of exploration will take place. Players will come across the crashed Mercury II vessel in Lilypad Islands and Purple Vents.
The Arctic is where players will find the Satellite and Marguerit's Greenhouse. The World Edge Biome goes as deep as 8192 meters. If that depth is reached, they will simply be teleported back.
Underwater Caves
- Arctic Kelp Caves
- Crystal Caves
- Deep Lilypads Cave
- Deep Purple Vents
- Deep Twisty Bridges
- Fabricator Caverns
- Glacial Connection
- Koppa Mining Site
- Lilypads Crevice
- Thermal Spires Caves
- Twisty Bridges Caves
The underwater caves in Subnautica: Below Zero are where players will find a load of resources. They are also some of the most dangerous locations in the game. They are dark and can be quite the maze for inexperienced travelers.
Points of interest in these caves are the Fossil Excavator at Deep Purple Vents, the Fabricator Base in the Fabricator Caverns, and Sanctuary Zero at Twisty Bridges Cave.