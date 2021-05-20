How to make Polyaniline in Subnautica: Below Zero

Polyaniline is a high conductance polymer that can be crafted using the Fabricator in Subnautica: Below Zero.

There are many different resources in this adventure game. A lot of them require travel to obtain blueprints, then gathering of certain items, and heading to the Fabricator in order to craft them.

Polyaniline, an advanced material in Subnautica: Below Zero, is no exception. Players will have to get its blueprint and ensure all of the right items are obtained in order to get their hands on it.

Items needed to make Polyaniline in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Subnautica: Below Zero players will need one Gold and one Hydrochloric Acid in order to craft Polyaniline. Gold is a raw material that can be found on its own. It can be acquired from:

Calaverite Outcrop

Large Resource Deposits

Ore Vein

Sea Monkey

The Calverite Outcrop is a Harvesting Node found in many Biomes. Large resource deposits are much more plentiful in the Deep Lilypads Cave Biome and at the Koppa Mining Site.

Ore Veins in the Deep Twisty Bridges and East Arctic Biomes are the most well-known to contain Gold. Just one Gold is needed for Polyaniline, so head to any of the mentioned locations to gather it.

Hydrochloric Acid needs to be crafted. Players can craft this with three Young Cotton Anemones and one Salt Deposit. Young Cotton Anemones can be found in the Deep Lilypads Cave, making it a one-stop shop for that and the Gold.

Salt Deposits can be acquired from Sea Monkeys or found on the seabed of the following Biomes:

Arctic Kelp Caves

Deep Purple Vents

Purple Vents

Sparse Arctic

Twisty Bridges

Crafting and using Polyaniline in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

It is best to obtain all of the items for crafting Hydrochloric Acid and the one Gold needed for Polyaniline before heading to the Fabricator. That will simply speed up the process for crafting this Subnautica: Below Zero material.

The Fabricator is where players will go to craft most things in the game. Craft the Hydrochloric Acid with the three Young Cotton Anemones and the one Salt Deposit.

From there, just craft again, but this time use the one Gold and the one Hydrochloric Acid. This will craft the Polyaniline, but as a reminder, more than one will be needed for all of its uses in Subnautica: Below Zero.

In terms of use, two are needed to craft the Prawn Suit Thermal Reactor and one is needed to craft the previously mentioned Seatruck Perimeter Defense Upgrade. One is needed at the Modification Station to craft Swim Charge Fins.

Lastly, in terms of story related material, Polyaniline is needed to create the Architect Skeleton. This is a vital piece in order to fully create Al-An's Vessel as a replacement body for Al-An.