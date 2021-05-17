The Prawn Suit is a very important vehicle to explore the deepest portions of the sea in Subnautica: Below Zero.

The Prawn Suit stands for Pressure Re-Active Waterproof Nano Suit. Deep exploration is its purpose, with a base crush depth of 400 meters. That is quite the distance undersea.

It has a health meter that will malfunction and explode if it ever reaches zero. Two Power Cells are required to operate it, but it can be recharged at the Seatruck Docking Module or in the Moonpool.

Where to find Prawn Suit fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Like most important items, tools, and vehicles in Subnautica: Below Zero, the Prawn Suit requires fragments for the blueprint. There are four Prawn Suit fragments to be found.

Once they are scanned, the blueprint for the Prawn Suit will be obtained and it can then be crafted with a Computer Chip, Plasteel Ingot, Power Cell, and Enameled Glass.

The fragments can be found in the following biomes and locations:

Koppa Mining Site

Mercury II Bow

Outpost Zero

Phi Excavation Site

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The safest way to obtain the fragments is to get in the Seatruck with Depth Module MK1. The Koppa Mining Site is the location and all four fragments for the Prawn Suit in Subnautica: Below Zero can be found here.

Players will reach an open channel that leads downward. This is near the docking bay on the island as well and not too far below the surface.

After descending into the channel, wait for the lava geyser in the northeast to clear and keep going down past it. Do this again with a lava geyser to the east by southeast. Though safe, it is a tricky path to take in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Continue going past the geysers that block the path once they go dormant. Reach the mining site area and simply search for the Prawn Suit fragments. They can spawn in different locations.

Be sure to check right below the entrance to the Koppa Mining Site, the middle of the track system, and the platform at the end of the track system. Those are the locations for finding the Prawn Suit fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero.