Subnautica: Below Zero offers players plenty of resources; they just have to find the right ones.

The underwater environment of the game is absolutely incredible. It can be distracting from how truly troublesome the world of Subnautica: Below Zero is in reality.

Surviving is the name of the game. In order to survive, players need to locate and gather items to create tools and equipment. Silver is one of those extremely important materials that players need to obtain.

How to find Silver in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

To find Silver Ore, Subnautica: Below Zero players need to keep their eyes peeled for Argentite Outcrops. This is a harvesting node that contains both Silver Ore and Titanium.

Rocks may also contain Silver Ore, albeit rare. In addition to Silver Ore and Titanium, Rocks can give Copper Ore and Gold.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Breaking these harvesting nodes will reveal if Silver Ore is inside them. Knowing the right location is key, as certain areas will ensure Silver Ore is found within Argentite Outcrops or Rocks.

Ore Veins, Large Resource Deposits, and Sea Monkeys can also provide a Subnautica: Below Zero player with ore. The following biomes are where Silver Ore can be found:

Artic Kelp Caves

Artic Kelp Forest

Arctic Spires

Crystal Caves

Fabricator Caverns

Glacial Basin

Glacial Bay

Glacial Connection

Koppa Mining Site

Lilypad Islands

Shallow Twisty Bridges

Thermal Spires

Thermal Spires Caves

Tree Spires

Twisty Bridges

Twisty Bridges Caves

West Arctic

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The Koppa Mining Site and Arctic Spires are where plentiful large resource deposits with Silver Ore can be located. Glacial Basin and Glacial Bay are where Ore Veins are scattered about.

Be sure to head to all of these areas in Subnautica: Below Zero when the opportunity arises. Silver Ore is an essential resource when it comes to various electrical items.