Table Coral is a harvestable coral species in Subnautica: Below Zero that comes in different colors.

Players can cut Table Coral with a Survival Knife or Thermoblade. This provides them with a Table Coral Sample. These are crucial raw materials to harvest early on in the game.

These disk-shaped corals can either be red, green, blue, or purple. They also have glowing jewel-like nodes that can be seen on their tops and sides. Typically, they are found growing on a wall but can sometimes be located on the seafloor.

Where to find Table Coral in Subnautica: Below Zero

Table Coral Samples gathered after harvesting Table Coral are essential in Subnautica: Below Zero. They are used to craft the Computer Chip and Parallel Processing Unit in The Fabricator.

Table Coral Samples are used to build the Scanner Room in the Habitat Builder. There are two main biomes in which Table Coral can be found:

Lilypad Islands

Twisty Bridges

Be sure to bring a Survival Knife or Thermoblade. Twisty Bridges is probably the most accessible location to find Table Coral between the two Biomes. Twisty Bridges is the best bet for early harvesting.

Dipped my toe (heh) into @Subnautica Below Zero tonight, and it's got all the shaky uncertainty of the first game all over again. Except with much less sulfur and table coral. >_>



Looking forward to exploring deeper! — Dan Johnson (@coil780) March 3, 2021

From the lifeboat, head directly south to find this Subnautica: Below Zero Biome. About 200 meters out, a structure surrounded by the bridges where the Biome gets its name from will be located.

Head straight down to the left side of the structure. Be careful as there are sharks in this area. The sea glide will make it less complicated, allowing you to avoid sharks and any damage they may be looking to cause.

So someone gifted me #subnautica Below Zero. It's delightful, even unfinished, much like the original. What's lacking is



TABLE CORAL!!! WHERE ON PLANET 4546B IS THE FRIGGIN TABLE CORAL???!!! pic.twitter.com/6OJCL0c9mV — Stop Asian Hate (@crslydeadcat) May 21, 2020

Search on the walls of the various structures. There should be plenty of Table Coral in that location hanging horizontally. Approach them and cut them to gather a Table Coral Sample.

Each one may only drop a single Table Coral Sample, but the chances are high that they drop multiple samples of this Subnautica: Below Zero raw material for players to harvest.