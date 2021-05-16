Subnautica: Below Zero is a survival game. Players can make use of different tools and tactics to survive as long as possible.

One tool needed for survival in the game is the Laser Cutter. The Laser Cutter helps Subnautica: Below Zero players cut through some tricky sealed objects, such as doors, Supply Crates, Ice Bubbles, and Ice Holes.

In order to use the Laser Cutter, however, players will need to craft it in the Fabricator. Crafting the Laser Cutter requires the Laser Cutter fragments to be gathered.

Where to find Laser Cutter fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Fragments are broken pieces of advanced technology in Subnautica: Below Zero. Players can collect Fragments and analyze them with the scanner. This will allow them to create Blueprints.

Fragments do have defined spawning areas, but they are slightly randomized. They will also spawn in certain locations, but where exactly in those locations is not a guarantee.

Advertisement

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The following Structures and Biomes are where Laser Cutter fragments can be found and gathered:

Arctic Kelp Caves

Sea Monkey Nests

Koppa Mining Site

Mercury II Stern

Phi Robotics Center

Twisty Bridges

Once Fragments for the Laser Cutter are found in those locations, players will receive the Blueprint. It is then crafted in the Fabricator of Subnautica: Below Zero. Required crafting items are 2x Diamond, 1x Battery, 1x Titanium, and 1x Crystalline Sulfur.

There are three total Laser Cutter Fragments that need to be scanned before the Blueprint becomes available for crafting. However, there is a way to ensure that the Fragments are found.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Subnautica: Below Zero players can use the Mineral Detector to locate Fragments. It can be switched over to lead the player to Fragments, which will then direct them right to any Fragments in the area.

Of course, the Mineral Detector needs one Fragment scanned for the Blueprint. It then needs to be crafted before players can put it to use in finding the Laser Cutter Fragments.