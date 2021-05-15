Much like in real life, Diamonds are considered a precious resource and material in the world of Subnautica: Below Zero.

Diamonds are a raw material that can be found in a variety of locations in Subnautica: Below Zero. Players will have to dive and mine until they finally get their hands on diamonds.

Diamonds can then be used to aid in crafting. Items such as the Habitat Builder and the Fabricator are very important in the game. Diamonds will allow the player to make them, as they will become extremely useful later on.

Where to find Diamonds in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The seabeds of many biomes contain diamonds. The following Biomes are all areas in Subnautica: Below Zero where players can locate and gather Diamonds:

Arctic Spires

Crystal Caves

Deep Twisty Bridges

Delta Island

East Arctic

Glacial Basin

Koppa Mining Site

Thermal Spires

Thermal Spires Caves

Tree Spires

West Arctic

Large resource deposits are a player's best friend when it comes to finding Diamonds. These deposits are very common in Tree Spires and Koppa Mining Site Biomes.

There is also a very miniscule chance that diamonds can be found in ore veins. While found in multiple locations, Arctic Spires is where Ore Veins are most plentiful. Diamond Ore Veins are quite deep down, though.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The most efficient way to find diamonds early on in Subnautica: Below Zero is to find the half open door that leads into the Koppa Mines. Three to four diamonds can be mined near that entrance.

Next to the starting Biome is another place to easily get Diamonds. In Deep Twisty Bridges, building air pipes to get below 200m will allow the player to find a lot of Diamonds, but be mindful of more aggressive creatures that dwell there.

Lastly, like many of the resources found in Subnautica: Below Zero, players can get lucky by receiving Diamonds from Sea Monkeys. Sea Monkeys will both provide and steal items.