Players seem to struggle when it comes to finding Nickel Ore in Subnautica: Below Zero.

This raw material is not needed in abundance, but it is extremely important. The items crafted with Nickel Ore are vital to Subnautica: Below Zero players' success when it comes to surviving.

Thankfully, there are a few areas where players can locate Nickel Ore. It is mostly used to upgrade the game's vehicles, but those upgrades can be the difference of getting stuck and expanding your exploration.

Where to find Nickel Ore in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Only seven Nickel Ore pieces are needed to craft everything players need in Subnautica: Below Zero. That may not seem like a lot, but the items upgraded are a pretty integral part to the adventure:

Prawn Suit Jump Jet Upgrade

Seatruck Depth Upgrade MK3

Prawn Suit Depth Module MK2

In order to find the Nickel Ore pieces, players can look in a few different areas. They can also be acquired from Sea Monkeys when they are around to offer players resources.

#subnautica Below Zero: in Experimental Mode, the Sea Monkeys are fetching items because you have Al-An in your head, specifically recipe ingredients. One just brought me Nickel Ore despite being right next to the lifepod. — #WearAMask #Defend The Cops #RadicalCentrist ⚔️ (@terreliv) March 30, 2020

Nickel Ore can be found in the following areas:

Crystal Caves (Main Crystal Caves & Crystal Caves Fissure)

Deep Lilypads Cave

Fabricator Caversn

Lilypads Crevice

The safest place for Sunbautica: Below Zero players to find Nickel Ore is in the Lilypads Biome. Heading about 1070 meters from the drop pod starting point, players will come across an underwater structure.

This structure will have a metal piece, almost like a tail, hanging out of it. There will be a channel that leads down. Follow it directly below, and search the area for Nickel Ore.

It's another Subnautica: Below Zero day! Where on earth is the nickel ore?! May jump to RimWorld if we get stuck!https://t.co/7E7G5UK0p8 pic.twitter.com/b4y0gETeBh — invert180 (@invert180) May 3, 2020

Subnautica: Below Zero players can bring a Mineral Detector. That will scan the area for Nickel Ore, leading the players right to the pieces that need to be collected. Just beware of Squidsharks if swimming freely. They aren't as dangerous as some of the fauna in other locations, though.