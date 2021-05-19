Where to find Lithium in Subnautica: Below Zero

Lithium is a very important resource for mid-game players of Subnautica: Below Zero.
It is a resource that constantly pops up on Subnautica: Below Zero blueprints in the mid to late game. Crafting new tools and upgrading existing items give Lithium an essential use.
There are plenty of places to locate Lithium, making it a fairly common raw material in the game. That is a blessing, seeing as how much is needed within the exploration game.
Lithium locations in Subnautica: Below Zero
Lithium can be found in the seabed of many Biomes in Subnautica: Below Zero. The main use of Lithium is to create high strength plasteel, which is used in many late-game blueprints.
Here are all the locations where Lithium can be found:
- Arctic Spires
- Deep Purple Vents
- Deep Twisty Bridges
- East Arctic
- Purple Vents
- Thermal Spires
- Tree Spires
Instead of the normal seabeds, Lithium can be found in Ore Veins in the Arctic Spires Biome and obtained from Sea Monkeys that often provide different resources to players.
Most commonly though, Subnautica: Below Zero players will want to look for Lithium in the Purple Vents Biome. Purple Vents is in the thermal zone and is easily noticed by the purple hydrothermal vents in the location.
Simply head to that Biome and begin searching the seabed for Lithium. A seaglide can make it much quicker. Players can also bring a Mineral Detector along. That will allow for a scan of the area and directions to any Lithium.
Lithium uses in Subnautica: Below Zero
While crafting items in the Fabricator, Lithium is, in some part, needed for the following blueprints:
- Plasteel Ingot
- Ion Battery
- Prawn Suit Jump Jet Upgrade
- Prawn Suit Propulsion Cannon
- Prawn Suit Grappling Arm
- Prawn Suit Drill Arm
- Prawn Suit Torpedo Arm
- Seatruck Afterburner Upgrade
- Seatruck Horsepower Upgrade
For creation in the Habitat Builder of Subnautica: Below Zero, Lithium is needed for:
- Multipurpose Room Glass Dome
- Large Room Glass Dome
- Reinforcement
- Power Cell Charger
The Modification Station is the last crafting station that requires Lithium for any of its blueprints in Subnautica: Below Zero. It is only needed for one thing, but a very important thing. Lithium is used to craft the Ultra High Capacity Tank.