Where to find Lithium in Subnautica: Below Zero

Lithium is a very important resource for mid-game players of Subnautica: Below Zero.

It is a resource that constantly pops up on Subnautica: Below Zero blueprints in the mid to late game. Crafting new tools and upgrading existing items give Lithium an essential use.

There are plenty of places to locate Lithium, making it a fairly common raw material in the game. That is a blessing, seeing as how much is needed within the exploration game.

Lithium locations in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Lithium can be found in the seabed of many Biomes in Subnautica: Below Zero. The main use of Lithium is to create high strength plasteel, which is used in many late-game blueprints.

Here are all the locations where Lithium can be found:

Arctic Spires

Deep Purple Vents

Deep Twisty Bridges

East Arctic

Purple Vents

Thermal Spires

Tree Spires

Instead of the normal seabeds, Lithium can be found in Ore Veins in the Arctic Spires Biome and obtained from Sea Monkeys that often provide different resources to players.

*gets out of seatruck to look for lithium*

*cryptosuchus growl*

*gets back in sea truck*

i like subnautica — skeleyton (@that1skeleyton) May 16, 2021

Most commonly though, Subnautica: Below Zero players will want to look for Lithium in the Purple Vents Biome. Purple Vents is in the thermal zone and is easily noticed by the purple hydrothermal vents in the location.

Simply head to that Biome and begin searching the seabed for Lithium. A seaglide can make it much quicker. Players can also bring a Mineral Detector along. That will allow for a scan of the area and directions to any Lithium.

Lithium uses in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

While crafting items in the Fabricator, Lithium is, in some part, needed for the following blueprints:

Plasteel Ingot

Ion Battery

Prawn Suit Jump Jet Upgrade

Prawn Suit Propulsion Cannon

Prawn Suit Grappling Arm

Prawn Suit Drill Arm

Prawn Suit Torpedo Arm

Seatruck Afterburner Upgrade

Seatruck Horsepower Upgrade

Me every five minutes in subnautica: Shit I need more lithium — photo man 3000+1 (@CEO_of_cum) May 15, 2021

For creation in the Habitat Builder of Subnautica: Below Zero, Lithium is needed for:

Multipurpose Room Glass Dome

Large Room Glass Dome

Reinforcement

Power Cell Charger

The Modification Station is the last crafting station that requires Lithium for any of its blueprints in Subnautica: Below Zero. It is only needed for one thing, but a very important thing. Lithium is used to craft the Ultra High Capacity Tank.