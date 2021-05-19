Where to find Parallel Processing Unit fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero

The Parallel Processing Unit is a vital item for progression in the story of Subnautica: Below Zero.

To get an item in Subnautica: Below Zero, players will need to scan fragments and obtain a blueprint. Once the blueprint is gathered, the item can be crafted.

Three fragments need to be scanned to obtain the blueprint for the Parallel Processing Unit and finally get the item for singular use.

Locations of Parallel Processing Unit fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero

The Parallel Processing Unit fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero are located in Mercury II (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

The Parallel Processing Unit has three fragments. Once the blueprint is obtained, one Gold, one Silver Ore, and one Table Coral Sample are required to craft it in the Fabricator.

Unlike other fragments that can be scanned in multiple places, the Parallel Processing Unit fragments can only be found in one spot.

The Parallel Processing Unit fragments are located in Mercury II.

Getting through the crashed Mercury II ship requires a Laser Cutter. This tool is imperative for this mission as it can cut through some of the doors and create a path in the ship.

In the video above, YouTuber Indie Game Guides highlights the best Mercury II pathway to find all three Parallel Processing Unit fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero.

One fragment is located in the Engine Room of the Stern.

The Bow hosts the second fragment. To get to it, players can swim through to the bridge of the crashed ship. The PPU's second fragment can be scanned in the center console of the bridge.

The final fragment is near the edge of Purple Vents. There is a small panel in the first room of the broken part of the ship. Players can cut the panel and scan the PPU fragment.

Once that is done and the Parallel Processing Unit is crafted, its only use in Subnautica: Below Zero is to craft the Test Override module. This will deactivate the signal tower on Delta Island and progress the story.