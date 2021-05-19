How to make Hydraulic Fluid in Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero players need Hydraulic Fluid to reach an important location in the game.

Like many of the tools, items and vehicles in Subnautica: Below Zero, players will have to scan a fragment in order to obtain Hydraulic Fluid. Once a blueprint is obtained, the item can be crafted.

Hydraulic Fluid is essential in reaching the Arctic Spires Biome, which is full of mystery and danger.

What players need to do to make Hydraulic Fluid in Subnautica: Below Zero

The Hydraulic Fluid is needed to balance the fluid levels at the Glacial Bay Biome entrance (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

The Glacial Bay Biome has a bridge that gives players access to the Arctic Spires. However, players will need to repair the bridge to cross over.

Players must examine the bridge control panel in Glacial Bay. A warning message will state, "Attention: Check Fluid Levels." This implies that the Hydraulic Fluid is needed to continue.

Players will have to scan a fragment in order to obtain Hydraulic Fluid (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

Players should then check the Maintenance Access Point panel behind the bridge control panel. There are four slots in this panel, but curiously, one of them is empty. This is where a fourth container of Hydraulic Fluid belongs.

At this point, players should begin searching for the Hydraulic Fluid fragment to scan. Unlike some Subnautica: Below Zero items that call for multiple fragments, the Hydraulic Fluid only has one.

The fragment will be at the player's feet at this point. Players should scan it to obtain the blueprint.

Once the blueprint has been obtained, players can craft the Hydraulic Fluid. Crafting it requires one Creepvine Seed Cluster and four Gel Sacks. Players should gather these items to start the crafting process.

The Hydraulic Fluid only has one fragment, unlike other items in Subnautica: Below Zero (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

Players can craft the Hydraulic Fluid using the Fabricator. They can then return to Glacial Bay and the Maintenance Access Point panel on the bridge, where they must install the Hydraulic Fluid. The fluid levels will soon balance out.

Players should examine the bridge control panel again to see if the warning message is gone. The bridge will now be operational.

Players can simply extend to connect the bridge between Glacial Bay and Arctic Spires to enter this new Subnautica: Below Zero biome.