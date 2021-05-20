The best fish to eat for health in Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero is an action-packed adventure title with the thrill of survival.

There is so much to do in this underwater journey of a video game. Players can collect resources, craft tools, upgrade vehicles, and explore the depths of the ocean.

While doing all of that, it is imperative to survive and stay alive. Thus, eating to maintain health after being attacked or taking damage in any way, is imperative. A good way to gain health is to eat fish.

The best fish that grants health when eaten in Subnautica: Below Zero

Fish can be consumed in a number of ways in Subnautica: Below Zero. Players can cook them, cure them, or just plain eat them raw. Each way offers up a different amount of positive food and health gain.

Day 29: Im Loving Subnautica 2 so far. drew an Arctic Peeper. also coloring outside the lines is tons of fun! pic.twitter.com/WOPMzYkc5W — Kamon | Villain of your Dreams (@KamonXV) May 16, 2021

Fish can be found, of course, swimming around the ocean. The best one to eat in terms of gaining food and health, out of all the various forms that can be consumed, is hands down, the Arctic Peeper.

Arctic Peeper

The Arctic Peeper is the fish that has the highest gain in all of Subnautica: Below Zero. It can be found in the following Biomes:

Arctic Spires

East Arctic

Glacial Basin

Glacial Bay

Glacial Connection

Shallow Twisty Bridges

Sparse Arctic

Thermal Spires

Twisty Bridges

West Arctic

It can be cooked in the Fabricator or it will be cooked if killed with a Thermoblade. A cooked Arctic Peeper will grant +32 food and actually also grant a +5 to the player's H20 meter.

the dark murky waters at night is sure a thriller. There's not many prey in those waters and only feature a common fish like the Arctic Peeper, Boomerang and the Hoopfish. Most fish (and glow whales) relax at the surface while the Chelicerate hangs out with it's lonely volcano. pic.twitter.com/QT0f9Foo0g — Awesome Subnautica facts (@FactsSubnautica) May 17, 2021

The cured Arctic Peeper is crafted using a raw version of it and one Salt Deposit. It also grants a +32 food. It is described as cold and salty, giving a -2 to H20 rather than a positive increase.

If eaten raw, the Arctic Peeper will give Subnautica: Below Zero players a +12 food increase. The uncooked version causes the player to take a bigger hit with a -7 to the H20 meter, however.