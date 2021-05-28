What happened to Sam in Subnautica: Below Zero?

Sam Ayou is the sister of Robin Ayou, the main character of Subnautica: Below Zero.

Sam was a roboticist working for the game's fictional Alterra Corporation. The story of Subnautica: Below Zero consists of Robin learning about her sister's disappearance.

Robin then heads to Planet 4546B, the location of Subnautica: Below Zero, to see exactly what happened to Sam. She is on a mission to find out why her sister is missing on her own.

Why is Sam missing in Subnautica: Below Zero?

Sam is not just missing, she is deceased (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

Sam plays an integral part in the Subnautica: Below Zero story. Not only is she the sister of the main character, but she also worked at the Phi Robotics Center and invented the Spy Pengling.

Sam had a good heart as she worked on the planet. Unfortunately, that led to her demise. She is not just missing, she is deceased. This is especially hard on Robin because she had warned her sister not to go work with Alterra.

Sam learned that the Frozen Leviathan was infected with Kharaa (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

While working on Planet 4546B, Sam became aware of the Frozen Leviathan via Fred Lachance. Fred was the first to discover the creature and began to understand its strange skin condition.

After pressuring her romantic partner Danielle and Alterra researcher Vinh, Sam learned that the Frozen Leviathan was infected with Kharaa and that the Alterra Corporation was mutating it.

She had journeyed to the Frozen Leviathan (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

Sam did not want this bacterium to fall into the wrong hands, which is all unseen in Subnautica: Below Zero. She tried to get her coworkers to join her cause, but no one would align with her.

This forced Sam to act alone. She journeyed to the Frozen Leviathan. When she arrived, she accidentally alerted the security guard known as Parvan. Sam entered the cavern where research was being done, and Parvan followed.

Robin had received a notice stating that Sam's death was an accident as a result of her negligence (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

Sam set off an explosion in the cavern, hoping to stop the experimentation of Kharaa on the Frozen Leviathan. The blast caused a cave-in, killing both her and Parvan.

The protagonist of Subnautica: Below Zero, Robin, receives a notice of this. The information states that Sam's death was an accident as a result of her negligence. Robin eventually finishes what her sister started, curing the Frozen Leviathan.