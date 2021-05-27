Subnautica: Below Zero — How to get silicone rubber

Silicone rubber is a material in Subnautica: Below Zero that is important for crafting a variety of items.

Like many items, players of Subnautica: Below Zero need to craft in order to obtain silicone rubber. It is an item that comes across as useful in the early stages of this action-adventure game.

Players will need to obtain the right resources in order to make silicone rubber in Subnautica: Below Zero. It isn't a difficult task to undertake but does require some exploring.

How to get silicone rubber in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Players get the blueprint for silicone rubber as soon as they enter the drop pod in Subnautica: Below Zero. To craft it; however, they will need some Creepvine Seed Cluster.

Creepvine Seed Cluster can be obtained quite easily in the Arctic Kelp Forest Biome. This is fairly close to the drop pod. It can also be acquired from Sea Monkeys that provide resources to players.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Creepvine Seed Cluster glows underwater. This bioluminescent raw material is easy to spot and easy to harvest. Just exit the drop pod, swim to the left, and dive down around 200 meters to find the Biome and the material.

Creepvine Seed Cluster can be harvested by simply interacting with it. There is no need for a special tool to gather it. Once obtained, head to the Fabricator and use the Creepvine Seed Cluster to craft silicone rubber.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

After silicone rubber is obtained in Subnautica: Below Zero, there are a ton of things that require it to be created. In the Fabricator, it is needed for:

Survival Knife

Air Bladder

Repair Tool

Fins

Power Cell

Ion Power Cell

Rebreather

Mineral Detector

Spy Pengling

Tether Tool

In the Habitat Builder, it is required to craft the Bulkhead. In the Modification Station, silicone rubber is required to upgrade the Fins to Ultra Glide Fins. This just shows how important it is in Subnautica: Below Zero.