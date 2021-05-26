Where to find the High Capacity O2 Tank data box in Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero requires players to locate fragments, blueprints, data boxes, and more to be able to craft and create certain items and tools.

An important item in the game is the High Capacity O2 tank. This is an upgrade to the standard O2 tank, boosting the player's oxygen supply even further. It goes up to 135 units.

Data boxes themselves are boxes found within Subnautica: Below Zero that hold data chips. These data chips are then scanned by the player and provide blueprints for tools and equipment.

High Capacity O2 Tank data box location in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The simple answer to where the High Capacity O2 Tank data box is in Subnautica: Below Zero is Twisty Bridges. The Biome is located in a deep trench that borders Thermal Spires, Shallow Twisty Bridges, Arctic Kelp Forest, and Sparse Arctic.

The coordinates to locate the High Capacity O2 Tank data box (-253, -124, -251). It is fairly easy to find compared to some of the other fragments and data boxes that need to be scanned.

YouTube's HylianMom created a wonderfully short video guide showing just how players can reach the High Capacity O2 Tank data box within the Twisty Bridges Biome.

There is a small underwater station with some cargo boxes, both large and small. On top of the small set of cargo boxes sits the High Capacity O2 Tank data box. Players just need to interact with it to open it and receive the data chip.

Once received, the blueprint will also be obtained, and the High Capacity O2 Tank can be crafted in the Fabricator of Subnautica: Below Zero. There are a handful of items needed in order to craft it.

Players will need one Standard O2 Tank, two pieces of Glass, four Titanium, and one Silver Ore. After all of those are gathered, craft the new tank, and more oxygen will be available when exploring.