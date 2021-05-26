Where to find the Modification Station fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero

The Modification Station is necessary for upgrading tools, equipment, and vehicles in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Players will need to scan a fragment in order to obtain the blueprint for the Modification Station. This is how the majority of blueprints are obtained in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Once the blueprint is obtained, players then have to craft the Modification Station. That requires further resources, but once done, several upgrades can be done to improve life under the sea.

Modification Station fragment locations in Subnautica: Below Zero

Scanning a separate Modification Station will give the blueprint to the player. It is an appliance that can then be added to the Seabase, inside a module. It can be used to upgrade the Prawn Suit, Seatruck, Fins, High Capacity O2 Tank, and Survival Knife.

It is crafted with the Habitat Builder, using a Computer Chip, Titanium, Diamond, and Lead. The blueprint can be obtained by scanning a Modification Station at either Outpost Zero or Delta Station in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Outpost Zero

Outpost Zero is an abandoned Alterra Station. The base was hit by an avalanche, is above sea level, and has a wide variety of scannables found within. Of course, the Modification Station is the point of interest here.

To scan it, players need to enter one of the front hatches of Outpost Zero. Enter through the hatch and there is a doorway straight ahead. There are many scannables in this area, one of them being the Modification Station.

Delta Station

Delta Station is another Alterra base. This derelict station was built to sustain workers at the Koppa Mining Site. It is comprised of two multipurpose rooms that are partially buried in snow.

The southwest hatch is where Subnautica: Below Zero players should enter. Head through the short tunnel and veer off into the right hallway. In the next room, the Modification Station fragment will be available for scanning.