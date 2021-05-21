How to find Alien Containment fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero

The Alien Containment is one of the most important additions to a player's base in Subnautica: Below Zero.

There are a few items for a base that players will want above all else. The moonpool, reliable sources of food and water, and the Alien Containment. These will make the player's adventure much easier.

The Alien Containment structure is large and cylindrical. It is almost like an aquarium. It can then be filled with a variety of Subnautica: Below Zero fauna that has been caught or hatched.

Where to scan the Alien Containment fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Like many items, vehicles, or base upgrades, Alien Containment can be crafted once a blueprint is obtained. Subnautica: Below Zero players have to scan fragments throughout the game to unlock the various crafting blueprints.

Thankfully, Alien Containment only has one actual fragment that needs to be scanned. Several other items and equipment in the game sometimes require up to four scanned fragments.

The scannable Alien Containment fragment that will give the player its blueprint is located in the bow of the Mercury II wreck. It can be found around 250 meters under the sea in the Lilypad Islands Biome.

Players will know they've reached this location in Subnautica: Below Zero because it is surrounded by Squidsharks. An A.I. voice will also announce that the player has reached the bow.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The piece that needs to be scanned is basically the destroyed Alien Containment area from Mercury II. Players will need a laser cutter to create an entryway near the top of the ship.

Once that is done, two more doors will need to be cut through. Once that path has been cleared, the Alien Containment fragment will be right there for the player to scan and obtain the blueprint.

The Habitat Builder of Subnautica: Below Zero is where the Alien Containment will be crafted. It can be created once the player has obtained five pieces of Glass and two Titanium.