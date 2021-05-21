Where to find Gold in Subnautica: Below Zero

Gold is one of the most precious resources in the real world. It is the same in Subnautica: Below Zero.

In the action-adventure game, Gold is a raw material used for crafting a variety of items. It is described as a highly conductive metal that is used in electronics and computer manufacturing.

There is a vast list of locations where players can find Gold in Subnautica: Below Zero. As important as it is in this game, it is certainly not hard to come by if you look in the right places.

How to get Gold in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

There are different ways to find gold in the various biomes it can be found in. The following Subnautica: Below Zero Biomes are where Gold can be located:

Arctic Kelp Caves

Crystal Caves

Deep Lilypads Cave

Deep Twisty Bridges

Delta Island

East Arctic

Fabricator Caverns

Lilypad Islands

Lilypads Crevice

Shallow Twisty Bridges

Thermal Spires

Thermal Spires Caves

Tree Spires

Twisty Bridges Caves

West Arctic

Inside those biomes, gold can be harvested from Calaverite Outcrop and Rocks. It can also be found as a large resource deposit, within Ore Veins, or acquired from Sea Monkeys that offer the player resources.

Calavertite Outcrops may be the most common way to find Gold, as they exist in the majority of the Subnautica: Below Zero Biomes listed above. Rocks are found in Crystal Caves, the Koppa Mining Site, and Thermal Spires.

Finding Gold as a large resource deposit will see a plentiful bounty at the Koppa Mining Site and in the Deep Lilypads Cave. Gold in Ore Veins can be found in the Deep Twisty Bridges and East Arctic Biomes.

Gold can then be used to craft a ton of Subnautica: Below Zero items. Things such as Polyaniline, the Computer Chip, the Scanner Room, and Parallel Processing Unit all require Gold to create.