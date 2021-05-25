The best base location in Subnautica: Below Zero

Picking a base location is a crucial choice that players must make in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Like any action-adventure game that incorporates base building, Subnautica: Below Zero makes this an important piece of the puzzle. The base serves as a home for the player and is where loads of vital actions take place.

This is where players will build their habitat. They will host tools, vehicles and essentially be where the player can rest after a long adventure. Despite their name, as well, Seabases can be built on land.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best location for a Subnautica: Below Zero base

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The consensus among players is that the best base location is in Twisty Bridges. Players initially began Subnautica: Below Zero in Shallow Twisty Bridges. Heading from there to the regular Twisty Bridges Biome is perfect.

This location provides access to a lot of early game materials. Fauna and flora for food and water are also abundant. It is a centralized Biome, preventing long hauls across the entire map.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Twisty Bridges is near the Arctic Kelp Forest. This gives players access to Creepvine and Sea Monkey nests. This is essential for scanning a variety of fragments that the Sea Monkeys can provide.

Quick access to other Biomes is a must in Subnautica: Below Zero. That is why Twisty Bridges is the best bet. Deeper areas like Thermal Spires and Purple Vents are nearby, providing later game materials and objectives.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Building a base here will give players the best of every world when it comes to exploring. A middle point on the map, closeness to resources, and beautiful scenery is more than any player could ask for.

There are plenty of fish, different Ores, outcrops, and other resources in Twisty Bridges. That is not to mention what is found in the Biomes around. It is definitely the best location for a base in Subnautica: Below Zero.