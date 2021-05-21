Where to find Rubies in Subnautica: Below Zero

Rubies are quite the valuable raw material in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Rubies are described in-game as valuable thermo-conductors and electro-conductors. This means heat and electricity conduction are where it shines in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Some materials in the game are plentiful. Rubies are a bit less than that. There are only a handful of Biomes in which it can be found. This is unlike other resources that can be found in plethora of locations.

Areas to find Rubies in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Rubies can be found on the seabed of the Biomes. They can also be found as a large resource deposit. In Subnautica: Below Zero, Rubies appear as white rocks that have four red mineral spikes jutting from it.

At night, Rubies are much easier to find. They give off a small glow in the darkness. The following Biomes, whether day or night, are where Rubies can be located:

Crystal Caves

Deep Lilypads Cave

East Arctic

Koppa Mining Site

Lilypads Crevice

Tree Spires

The seabed of any of those biomes may contain Rubies. In terms of large resource deposits, those are the most plentiful at the Koppa Mining Site. Head here to see if any Ruby deposits have spawned.

Our @Subnautica adventure continues today at 5pm CET. Have to farm some ruby and lithium before we can get the needed upgrades.

800m depth we're coming 🏊‍♂️🐳🌊#subnautica — Dramexx (@DraMexXLP) March 9, 2021

In Subnautica: Below Zero, once discovered, Rubies can be used to craft quite a few items. In the Modification Station, two Rubies are needed to craft the Seatruck Depth Upgrade MK2.

In the Fabricator, Rubies are needed to craft other upgrades like the Seatruck Defense Perimeter Upgrade and the Prawn Suit Depth Module MK1. Items crafted with Rubies are Synthetic Fibers and Aerogel.

I GOT A TIME CAPSULE IN SUBNAUTICA AND SOMEONE GAVE ME A RUBY SO I CAN FINALLY GET A WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM — kylie (@moonIightkoo) April 24, 2021

Rubies are vital in Subnautica: Below Zero, as this hard, blood-red gemstone can be processed in order to aid in advanced vehicle construction and the aforementioned upgrades and modifications.