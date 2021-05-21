The best plants to eat for health in Subnautica: Below Zero

In the survival and hardcore modes of Subnautica: Below Zero, consuming food is essential to the player's survival.

Food can come to the player in a variety of ways. The most common is by simply eating plants or fish found in the Biomes of Subnautica: Below Zero. In terms of health, however, plants are the way to go.

There is a long list of plants in the game that players can collect and consume. Some increase the food meter and the H20 meter, others increase body heat, and a couple provide health.

Plants that provide health in Subnautica: Below Zero when eaten

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Fish needs to be cooked and can be consumed in multiple ways. They can be eaten raw, cooked, or cured, all with different results. Plants, however, can just be eaten with no need to cook or craft.

There are two plants in Subnautica: Below Zero that provide health to the player when they are consumed. Their other effects vary, but it is safe to say they are the best plants to eat in the game.

Shrub Nut

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

A Shrub Nut can be harvested from the Horseshoe Shrub. Horseshoe Shrubs can be located in the caves of Delta Island or from Marguerit's Greenhouse in the Arctic Biome.

Shrub Nuts can be planted to grow more Horseshoe Shrubs, but this only works when the grow bed is completely out of water. That is one way to provide more guaranteed health to the player.

When consumed in Subnautica: Below Zero, the Shrub Nut increases health by 10. This leafy fruit also increases the food meter by 15 and the H20 meter by 5. Those are some great advantages.

Antennae Plant Fruit

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The next highest health increase from a plant in Subnautica: Below Zero comes from the Antennae Plant Fruit. Antennae Plants are found in the Lilypad Islands and the Lilypads Crevice.

The fruit from the Antennae Plant can be harvested and consumed by the player. They can also grow in an Exterior Growbed, but only one fruit will grow at a time. It also regrows naturally in the wild.

If consumed by a player, it raises health by nine. That is just one less than the Shrub, making it arguably a better choice. This is due to a 20 increase in the food meter and a similar 5 increase in the H20 meter.