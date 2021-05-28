Subnautica: Below Zero — How to make Aerogel

Aerogel is an advanced material that players need to get their hands on in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Aerogel is vital in the creation of certain structures and equipment that are necessary to make a player's exploration in Subnautica: Below Zero a successful one.

Like most materials in the game, players need to find items that will allow them to craft Aerogel. A blueprint is also required before this Subnautica: Below Zero material can be made.

How to make Aerogel in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

First things first, Subnautica: Below Zero players must get the blueprint for Aerogel. It is given to the player when they first acquire a Gel Sack. This is also one of the ingredients needed to craft.

Gel Sacks can be found in Deep Purple Vents, Deep Twisty Bridges, Lilypad Islands, and Lilypads Crevice. They are recognizable by the glowing purple dots covering its darker exterior.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The other item needed to craft Aerogel is a singular Ruby. Rubies are bright red gems that can be found in Crystal Caves, Deep Lilypads Cave, East Arctic, Koppa Mining Site, Lilypads Crevice, and Tree Spires.

Once one Ruby and one Gel Sack are gathered, Aerogel can be crafted in the Fabricator of Subnautica: Below Zero. Simply head to the Fabricator, submit the items, and create the Aerogel.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

When the Aerogel is made, it plays a part in other Fabricator crafts. Those are the Stillsuit and the Prawn Suit Torpedo Arm. In the Mobile Vehicle Bay, Aerogel is needed to make the Seatruck Teleportation Module.

The Habitat Builder also has some items that Aerogel is necessary for. The Thermal Plant and the Water Filtration Machine both require one Aerogel a piece to craft in Subnautica: Below Zero.

It is a good idea to gather more than one Gel Sack and more than one Ruby in the Biomes where they are located. This will prevent the need to circle back for more.