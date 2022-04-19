Are witch huts rare in Minecraft?

There are several different kinds of generated structures in Minecraft. Many of them have incredible loot and other reasons for players to seek them out. Depending on the world seed, these might be easy to find or difficult. Crafters often try to find all the generated structures on their map and in the surrounding area.

One of the more uncommon generated structures is the witch hut. These are technically known as swamp huts, but they're widely called witch huts by Minecraft players everywhere.

They don't have a ton of great loot, but there are a few good reasons for players to find witch huts. Here's whether or not they're a rare structure and how to find them.

Witch huts in Minecraft: Are they rare and how to find them

There is, unfortunately, no statistical value as to how rare witch huts are. Structures generate pretty randomly, which makes it difficult to determine exactly how often they do show up and which ones generate more.

It comes down to what players unearth and typically, villages, ruined portals and other structures are far more commonly experienced. While there's no way to prove it statistically, witch huts do seem to be one of the rarest generated structures.

Here's what the Minecraft Wiki says about their spawning:

"Swamp huts generate rarely in swamp biomes."

Another way to look at how rare something is is to observe how rare the biome is. Again, there's no statistical way to look at it, but certain biomes are pretty rare.

Plains, deserts and forests make up the most common biomes, including their sub biome offshoots. Biomes like Mushroom Fields and the Badlands are considered the rarest ones.

Swamps are more common than the latter biomes but far less prevalent than the former, so they're fairly rare. This would imply that a rare structure that generates in a fairly rare biome would be one of the rarest structures in the game.

Players can find them by looking, much like every other structure. The nice part about trying to find a witch hut is that they can only spawn in one biome. If there's no swamp, there's no hut.

Interior of a swamp hut (Image via Minecraft )

Finding a swamp biome is a matter of luck and world generation, though, so it is still easier said than done. One surefire way to find one is to use the locate command. The "/locate swamp_hut" command will find the coordinates for the nearest one.

Inside, these huts have a cauldron and a crafting table. They can also spawn black cats (which are very rare) and witches.

