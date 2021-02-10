Top 5 rarest structures in Minecraft (2021)

Minecraft has many different naturally generated structures throughout the game, and some are a lot rarer than others.

There is a vast variety of structures that can generate in Minecraft. Some are very small, only a few blocks in width or height. Others, such as abandoned mineshafts, can be hundreds of blocks long. Most biomes have their own structures that can only generate in that biome, and other structures, such as villages, can spawn in basically any biome.

Each world has its own structures, including the Nether, the End, and the overworld. With all of these different structures, players may ask, which structures are the hardest to find?

Five rarest structures in Minecraft (2021)

#5 - Witch hut

Image via Minecraft

Witch huts, also known as swamp huts, have been in Minecraft since version 1.4.2, making them an ancient structure, having been in Minecraft for years. Witch huts typically can only be found in swamp biomes, but they can also spawn in the swamp hills variant biomes.

The insides of witch huts include an empty cauldron, a crafting table, and a flowerpot with a red mushroom.

Advertisement

#4 - Woodland Mansion

Image via Minecraft

Woodland Mansions were added to Minecraft in version 1.11 and were first revealed at MineCon 2016.

These mansions are only found in dark forest biomes or their hill variants. Woodland Mansions are inhabited by hostile creatures, including evokers and vindicators. Inside the mansion, players can find lots of loot throughout the many rooms.

Woodland Mansions are very rare due to dark forest biomes typically only generating tens of thousands of blocks away from spawn. If players want to find one, they will have to walk for quite a while.

#3 - End Cities and Ships

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

End Cities were teased by Jeb on social media back in 2015, but they were not officially added until version 1.9.

End Cities are considered rare because of the process players must go through to get to them. Going to the End is no easy feat in Minecraft; it can take weeks for players to build up all the resources needed to make it there.

End Ships are floating boats that will sometimes spawn along with End Cities. These ships offer much better loot than the city itself. End Cities spawn on the outer islands of the End.

#2 - Stronghold

Image via Minecraft

Strongholds are underground structures that hold the portal to reach the End. These structures are considered so rare because only three strongholds will spawn in each Minecraft world, so it is incredibly hard to find them, even with help.

Eye of Enders will point players in the right direction to finding a stronghold. It is almost unheard of to find a stronghold while simply mining or exploring.

#1 - Fossils

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

Many seasoned Minecraft players do not even know that fossils can be found.

Fossils generate underground in swamp and desert biomes, including their variants. Each chunk has a 1 in 64th chance of a fossil spawning.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.