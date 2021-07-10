Swamp hut in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Minecraft is a sandbox that uses blocks to build and explore an infinite world full of rare and unique biomes, mobs, and structures.

Swamp huts are one of these rare structures that generate on their own in a specific biome. They are small in size and contain a single room, unlike structures like ocean monuments with multiple rooms.

What players must know about swamp huts in Minecraft

Swamp huts are small square cabins with spruce logs as pillars that keep it above water and stairs and planks that make up the roof and central platform with fences for some other details.

Locations of swamp hut

Swamp biomes are where these huts will generate (Image via Minecraft)

Players will be able to find these unique structures in swamp biomes. Identifying this biome is simple because everything in them, including oak trees and the water, looks a lot more greenish and dull than usual. They will also be able to find vines naturally growing on trees in the swamp.

What is inside of a swamp hut?

Swamp huts are very small (Image via Minecraft)

Swamp huts do not have loot inside them, but when the world is generated, a witch and a stray black cat will spawn immediately, and they will never despawn. Along with these mobs, players can also find a cauldron, a crafting table, and a flowerpot with a red mushroom planted in it.

How can swamp huts be useful?

While the insides of a swamp hut may not look very pleasing, the swamp hut can be beneficial for Minecraft survival mode players. As they have to collect many resources in survival worlds, one of the best sources is mob drops.

Most mobs in Minecraft drop items upon death, and witches can drop up to six different items and four different potions. This makes their drops extremely valuable, and the best way to collect a lot of them is by making a witch mob farm.

Witch mob farms are automated redstone structures built where swamp huts generate. By creating an efficient witch farm using this design, players can get up to 2100 items every hour they spend AFK close to the farm.

