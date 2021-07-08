How to farm witches in Minecraft

Witches are hostile Minecraft mobs that drop items upon death.

Like skeletons, witches can deal damage to players by throwing Splash Potions of Harming. This potion can deal up to 1.5 health damage when a player gets caught within its blast radius.

Witches can spawn at any place in the Overworld with a light level of 7 or less. They are guaranteed to spawn in swamp huts along with a black cat. Swamp huts are structures that generate naturally in swamp biomes.

Witches can drop up to 11 different items. If the player gets lucky, they might even get six items from a single witch. The probability of witch drops can be increased by using a sword with a Looting enchantment of any level.

Farming witches in Minecraft

As witches in Minecraft have great drops, farming them can be very beneficial for the player.

The best method of farming witches is by creating an AFK witch farm on a swamp hut. Players can find these huts by looking for swamp biomes or using a witch hut finder.

The following items are required to create a witch farm in Minecraft:

500 building blocks

189 string

120 slabs

54 redstone dust

42 tripwire hooks

27 trapdoors

24 minecarts

14 buttons

3 redstone torches

2 chests

2 buckets of water

1 sign

1 rail

1 hopper

Steps for building a witch farm

Players can follow the steps given below to create a witch farm in Minecraft:

Step 1: Place temporary blocks at the border and break the swamp hut.

Step 2: Make a 9x7 platform on the lower layer of borders placed and then create another row on one of the longer sides.

Step 3: Create a one-block high wall next to the extra row and place trapdoors as shown in the image above.

Step 4: Create walls on the shorter sides of the platform and place tripwires and Redstone dust on them. Connect all parallel tripwires with string and place a redstone torch on both sides.

Step 5: Place water between the trapdoors and the wall on each block.

Step 6: Make two more layers like this and create a roof for the top layer using slabs.

Step 7: Place buttons on both the short sides of the farm.

Step 8: Make a two-block wide row in front of the farm on the lowest layer, break the blocks in the inner layer, and place water on both sides. Next, place a sign in the middle and dig three blocks under the sign.

Step 9: Enter the hole under the sign and dig a 3x3 room in front of it. Place a double chest and connect a hopper to the chest under the hole. Set down a rail on the hopper and put 24 minecarts above the rail. To make sure the minecart doesn't come out, keep a slab in front of it.

Step 10: Cover the front of the farm with blocks and make an AFK spot, preferably 114 blocks above the top of the farm.

