Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.0.28 Beta version patch notes: Disc fragments, Mob spawning fixes and more

Every week, Minecraft players get a little bit closer to the highly anticipated release of the 1.19 update. Snapshots for Java Edition are rolled out and Betas and Previews for Bedrock get released shortly thereafter. These serve to introduce upcoming features to test them before the inevitable full release.

This week's update features a few significant bug fixes. It also introduces disc fragments, a new part of the game that will be arriving soon. Here are the patch notes and what gamers can expect.

Latest official Minecraft Beta and Preview patch notes

The announcement comes from Mega_Spud on Twitter, a community manager for Minecraft. He is officially announcing that the Beta and Preview version 1.19.0.28/29 is available for download and introduces a few big changes.

feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Minecraft beta/preview 1.19.0.28/9 is on its way out, with a new music disc, disc fragments, warden tweaks, and a fix for mobs spawning on buttons! Please keep your bug reports and feedback coming in. Enjoy! :) Minecraft beta/preview 1.19.0.28/9 is on its way out, with a new music disc, disc fragments, warden tweaks, and a fix for mobs spawning on buttons! Please keep your bug reports and feedback coming in. Enjoy! :) feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/KzKF9mDUMa

One of the biggest recent additions to the game is Spectator Mode for Bedrock Edition, which will unfortunately not arrive in the 1.19 update. Still, crafters can now try out the early development versions of the upcoming mode. They can do so by enabling the experimental toggle in world settings.

A new music disc has also been added. Music Disc 5 is officially here and can only be obtained in one way: Finding and crafting together nine disc fragments. These can spawn rarely in Ancient City chests, which are quickly becoming one of the best loot chests in the game.

Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

The Warden, who is already perhaps the most fearsome mob in the entire game, continues to receive updates and tweaks ahead of its official arrival. The following was changed:

When using a ranged attack, the Warden's vertical knockback now corresponds with the direction.

Damage is reduced from 30 to 10, but the cooldown has also been reduced. Wardens now only have a two second cooldown instead of the previous five.

Wardens now drop one Sculk Catalyst upon death, as well as lots of XP.

Minecraft mob spawning was something that previously had issues. Now, mobs will no longer spawn on top of the buttons, thus triggering whatever the button was attached to via redstone.

A few other key fixes were added:

Mangrove trees won't grow into obstructed areas.

All Mangrove wood blocks are now affected by fire.

Sculk Sensors detect players using fishing rods.

The Allay was given a new throwing sound.

Trader llamas can be bred with hay bales.

For the full list of patch notes, visit the official Mojang site.

