Top 5 things to know about the End in Minecraft

When players enter a brand new world in Minecraft, they spawn in the Overworld, which looks quite similar to the real world, with trees, animals, and different biomes. However, there are two more magical realms in the game that players need to explore. One of them is called the Nether, a dangerous, lava-filled hellish dimension, while the other is called the End, a mysterious and eerie dimension where players must fight the final boss.

Although veterans and even intermediate players know about the End realm, there are thousands of newcomers to Mojang's sandbox title who are unaware of it, simply because it's the third and final realm that players explore. Here are some important facts that players need to know about this mysterious dimension.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. These points are quite commonly known and are only directed at newcomers.

5 things to know about the End in Minecraft

5) End portals are much rarer than Nether portals

End Portals cannot be manually constructed and are only found in strongholds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When compared to Nether portals, End portals are significantly rarer. They can only be found by using several Eyes of Ender. End portals are generally found deep underground in strongholds. Even if a player finds a stronghold, finding the exact portal room can be a tricky task.

As a result, whenever players find this portal, they must create a respawn point right beside it, build a nether portal, and connect it to the portal they have for their main base.

4) End has no bedrock base

If players fall off an End island, they will directly fall into the void in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Like every other realm in the game, the End boasts a unique terrain generation and layout. Interestingly, it only consists of floating islands made up of End stones, with nothing but the void around it. Unlike the Overworld and Nether, the End doesn't have a bedrock base or ceiling.

If a player accidentally walks off the edge of an island without any reinforcements, they will simply fall into the void, take massive amounts of damage, and die.

3) Endermen spawn abundantly in the End

The End realm is the natural habitat of Endermen in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Endermen are some of the most mysterious creatures in the sandbox game, simply because of their bizarre appearance and behavior towards players. When players first enter the End realm, they will be surprised to see loads of Endermen roaming around the main island.

Once fans conquer this realm, they can create an Enderman farm to obtain loads of XP and Ender Pearls.

2) Elytra can only be obtained from the End

Elytra is only found in End Cities with a floating ship in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

New players must have heard of Elytra, a wearable that allows them to fly in the game. However, it's one of the most difficult items to obtain since it can only be found in the End realm. Players will first need to defeat the Ender Dragon to complete the game.

After that, the entire realm opens up for them to explore. Several End Cities will generate chests that contain valuable loot. However, only those cities with a floating ship will contain an Elytra.

1) Players will instantly trigger the Ender Dragon fight after entering the End realm

Players will be thrown into a fight with the Ender Dragon right after entering the End in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The most important thing to know about the End realm is that players will immediately trigger a fight with the Ender Dragon upon entry, the final boss mob of the game. Hence, before entering the realm for the very first time, players must thoroughly prepare for the big fight.

They must make a respawn point right beside the portal and keep additional supplies handy to bounce back into the fight. Preferably, they should also have the best gear and lots of useful potions that they can use in combat.

