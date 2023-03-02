Minecraft 1.19.4 update brings new look to potions

Minecraft has just released the latest snapshot ahead of the 1.20 update, which is poised to be released soon. With the update on the way, Mojang has been using snapshots and updates to test out new features while also ensuring everything works well.

The latest update, version 1.19.4 (Mojang stopped labeling them as 1.20 pre-releases for this update), introduces a change to potions.

kingbdogz @kingbdogz New potion colors in 1.19.4. What do you think? New potion colors in 1.19.4. What do you think? https://t.co/KAGcepgQm4

All the potions have gotten redesigned. The textures are different, and the bottles themselves look different. This isn't a game-changing update, but it is something the community already enjoys.

Potions are a major part of the game and continue to become more so with each update. Fortunately, Mojang is paying attention and updating the game's quality of life to make it more enjoyable.

It is a small update that ultimately does nothing to the game, but it is something players will appreciate once it is officially updated to version 1.20.

Meanwhile, based on the latest snapshot, it appears players will be able to enjoy updated textures and other features.

What's new in latest Minecraft snapshot?

The potion redesign coming in Minecraft 1.20 is one of the best changes, but it is far from the only one.

For example, clicking on F3 and S will dump the content with dynamic textures to the screenshots/debug/ folder. Per community feedback, the Archer Pottery Shard-based textures were updated.

The Decorated Pot has also received an update as Minecraft looks to introduce archaeology to the game. The pot’s neck clip is now made from blocks to make it more flexible to build with.

Decorated pots got an update in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Only certain mobs will force players to dismount when they enter water. Previously, this would happen to all mobs, but only those with a specific tag will be able to do so in the future.

The following changes have been made to the Cherry Blossom biomes, coming with the 1.20 update:

Texture for Pink Petals was updated

Updated textures for the Cherry Door, Cherry Sapling, and Cherry Boat with Chest- all new cherry wood items that can be crafted

A few bug fixes were also released. Not all pre-releases have a perfect code, and these are no different either.

The new features are only available in the latest snapshot for Java Edition. Eventually, Bedrock Edition gamers will have access to them through betas or previews at a later date.

Until then, Java players can download the latest snapshot with these and more features:

Open the Minecraft Java Edition Launcher on your device. Navigate to the Installations tab. Enable the latest snapshot. Go back to the Play tab. Load up a new world and begin starting it. To access all features, enable Experimental Features in the world settings.

Keep an eye out on the official Mojang channels (Twitter and its official website) to know when these features will be released through Bedrock betas and previews. For now, enjoy them on the Java Edition and wait until the 1.20 update is released!

