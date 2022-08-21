Top 5 things to after defeating Ender Dragon in Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft is known for its boss mobs and the epic fights that come with them. The Ender Dragon is among the oldest boss mobs added to the game, and defeating it is largely considered to be the end of the player's main questline.

Many players tend to stop playing after crossing this final hurdle, while others want to continue their journey. These individuals might wonder what to do after defeating the winged boss mob. Fortunately, Mojang has planned for this and lets gamers engage in tons of different activities after the battle with the Ender Dragon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What activities can Minecraft players participate in after defeating the Ender Dragon?

5) Making advanced farms

Once gamers have finished the main questline, they have the option to return to the overworld and work on secondary progression or keep exploring the nether. Players who choose the latter immediately get to building or upgrading.

One of the most efficient activities to indulge in after the Ender Dragon is dead is to create a working farm. This can be a mob, resource, or XP farm. Each farm provides players with valuable resources like XP and mob drops, which are things that they might need in large amounts during their survival Minecraft playthrough.

4) Respawning Ender Dragon

The uncertainty of what to do after the game ends stems from the death of the Ender Dragon. However, what if the Ender Dragon never died? Using a neat trick, players can respawn the winged beast. This can be done by placing four end crystals on the edges of the exit portal.

One crystal needs to be placed on each side of the portal, following which the dragon will respawn, and the player can take it down using superior weapons, armor, and maybe even an elytra.

3) Blocky architecture

Aside from creating farms, another activity for players is to work on other types of builds like mansions, castles, their bases, statues, cities, and more. The resources provided by the game in both survival and creative modes can be major assets for gamers working on expansive and detailed builds.

From dragons breathing fire to multiple anime characters, each build is unique and displays the skill and passion of each Minecraft player.

2) Finding an elytra

If Minecraft gamers choose to stay in the nether after beating the Ender Dragon, they’ll want to start looking for elytra, which, as players might know, is a pair of wings that they can equip. They are used to glide and fly at incredibly high speeds, especially when used in conjunction with firework rockets.

Elytras can only be found in End Ships, which are floating ships that are seen connected to the topmost section of an End City. Needless to say, an elytra can only be unlocked in survival mode after the player beats the Ender Dragon. In creative mode, however, gamers can get an elytra from the mode’s unique inventory.

1) Crafting and upgrading netherite gear

Netherite is one of the rarest resources in Minecraft and can be used to make gear that is fireproof as well as insanely durable. Its source block, ancient debris, has a 0.004% chance of spawning within a chunk in the nether dimension. Players need to dedicate hours of their time to strip mining or similar techniques when trying to obtain ancient debris.

Even after acquiring a decent amount of the block, they will need to covert it to netherite scraps and then netherite ingots. This process requires gold ingots, diamond tools, and a ton of patience. After defeating the Ender Dragon, however, players can use netherite ingots to upgrade their diamond and netherite gear.

