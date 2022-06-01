How to defeat the Ender Dragon in Minecraft survival mode

Killing the Ender Dragon is the last step in the underlying story of Minecraft Survival Mode. Though it is not the end of the game itself, it is one of the last things players do when they play in a new world. New players are constantly jumping into the game and exploring the vast sandbox world for the first time and should be armed with the knowledge of how to defeat the beast.

The Ender Dragon dwells in the mysterious End realm filled with Enderman and floating islands surrounded by the void. As soon as players enter through the End portal, the fight begins, and the only way to return to the overworld is to either die or kill the beast. Over the years, several veteran players have killed the boss mob using all kinds of tricks, which new players must know to gain an advantage.

Steps to easily defeat the Ender Dragon in Minecraft Survival Mode

Important things to remember before heading into End

Once players find a stronghold and an End portal, they should resist the urge to enter the realm immediately. The beast can easily kill the player, resulting in them respawning all the way back to their last respawn anchor. Hence, players must always set up camp right beside the End portal.

Setting up a camp near the portal (Image via Minecraft)

First, players must connect the location of the stronghold to their base through Nether portals. Next, they must place a bed and a chest with some extra resources in case they die during the fight. The bed beside the End portal will ensure that players don't spawn all the way back in their base.

Other than that, players must also bring certain important items before taking on the fight with the beast. There are some weird yet effective tricks to attack the dragon with some unusual items. Here is a list of all the things needed:

Ender Chest

Several beds

Potion of slow falling

Potion of health

Water bucket

Strong blocks

Stack of good food items

Diamond/Netherite gears

Bow and arrows

Defeating the Ender Dragon using beds in Minecraft Survival Mode

1) Destroying End Crystals

Dragon healing from End Crystals (Image via Minecraft)

After entering the End realm, the first task is to destroy the End Crystals present at the top of obsidian towers. These End Crystals essentially heal the dragon, making it invincible. Some of these can be easily targeted and destroyed by arrows, while some of them are protected by iron bars. In this case, players must tower their way up to the cage and break it with a pickaxe. Once done, players can return to the ground using a water bucket.

2) Shooting the Dragon and waiting for it to perch

Shoot the dragon with infinite arrows (Image via Minecraft)

Once all the End Crystals are destroyed, the dragon will change its behavior and perch down near the bedrock fountain at the center of the main End island. While the dragon is flying around, players can keep shooting it with arrows. This can be quite difficult, and players are recommended to have the infinity enchantment placed on their bows.

3) Using bed explosions to deal damage

Beds explosion (Image via Minecraft)

Once the Ender Dragon perches down to the bedrock fountain, players can strategically place themselves underneath the dragon and keep using beds to create explosions. Players cannot sleep in the Nether or End realms, and if they try to use the bed, it will create a huge explosion. This is the most effective way to deal damage to the dragon. Players must ensure that the bed is placed near the dragon's face.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far