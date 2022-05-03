How to use beds to find Ancient Debris in Minecraft 1.18

Ancient Debris is one of the most sought-after blocks in Minecraft 1.18. When players first enter the game, they find commonly found resources and craft simple items with them. However, when they enter different realms and explore them thouroughly, they find certain special blocks like Ancient Debris, which can be used to craft some of the most powerful gear in the game.

These blocks are found deep within the hellish realm called the Nether and are arguably some of the rarest blocks in the game. The Nether is quite a dangerous place to be in as it is filled with lava lakes and mysterious hostile creatures, and new players might simply start mining and try to find these blocks.

However, there is a much more efficient way to excavate these blocks using bed explosions.

Steps to find Ancient Debris using beds in Minecraft 1.18

1) Craft a lot of beds

One of the best ways to find these rare blocks is by using beds as explosives. While beds are used to sleep in the overworld, if a player tries to sleep by right-clicking on them in the Nether and End realm, it creates a huge explosion. Over the years, players have come up with ways to use this to their advantage.

Beds explode in the Nether (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Players will need to craft loads of beds as they will be used to explode all useless blocks out of the way so that rare blocks can be found. Ancient Debris is blast resistant and fire resistant. Hence, this method will not break these blocks and will reveal them properly.

2) Find the correct Y level sweet spot

Find the right Y level for Ancient Debris (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Once players are ready with beds, they can head to the hellish realm and start by finding the correct Y level where most of these blocks generate. In both Bedrock and Java Edition, the sweet spot to mine for these blocks is at Y level 15. However, players will soon notice that the best Y level for these blocks is way below the realm that mostly consists of dangerous lava lakes.

Y level 15 is the sweet spot (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

To safely get to this level, players will need to have a good amount of fire resistance potions and must carefully dig into an area where there is less lava and more land. Alternatively, players can also mine at Y level 22, the highest possible level for these blocks.

3) Placing and activating the bed

Activate beds from far away (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Once players find the Y level, they must make a normal two-block high strip mine. After that, players can branch mine and place beds at the very end of the branch. Players can then step back as far as they can and right-click on the bed to make it explode. Having good diamond armor to reduce any kind of damage is crucial.

A few Ancient Debris blocks found (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Using this method, players can quickly clear large chunks of the environment. Players might have to do this a couple of times to find some of the rare blocks. A lot of lava will be encountered during the process, and the best way to deal with it is by using fire resistance potions and blocking off any leaks from the lakes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi