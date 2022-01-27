Why should players make beds in Minecraft?

One of the most essential items in Minecraft is the bed. This simple item is used by every player, from the new to the experienced, and it has a lot more uses than just sleeping.

From the very beginning of a world, players will need a bed if they want to survive. Beds can be made with the help of wool and wooden planks. Wool can be obtained from sheep, and wood from trees. Initially, players may use the bed for basic purposes, but there are a few special uses of the item as well.

Reasons why players make beds in Minecraft

There are some basic and obvious uses of a bed, along with some rather unusual ones as well, which we will look at in this article.

Sleeping and preventing hostile mobs from spawning

Beds are used to sleep and skip the night (Image via Pinterest)

The game can become dangerous and scary at night, as loads of hostile mobs can spawn due to no light. Even if these hostile mobs are easy to kill, things can get tricky and players might also die.

Hence, they must always try to sleep on their beds to skip the night and prevent any hostile mobs from spawning. Note that hostile mobs will still spawn in caves. If players don't sleep for a few days in the game, phantom mobs will start spawning and attacking players as well.

Beds used as respawn anchors

Respawn point set on a bed (Image via Minecraft)

Along with sleeping, beds can also be used as respawn anchors. This is an extremely useful feature that enables players to set their respawn location near their beds. Whenever players die, they will respawn near their beds instead of their initial spawn locations.

To set the respawn point on the bed, simply right click on it. This helps players when they're exploring the world and wish to have a nearby respawn point.

Bed explosion tricks

Beds explosion in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Other than these normal uses, beds are also used as an explosive item. Although this may sound weird, beds explode when a player tries to sleep on them in the Nether or End realm. These realms don't allow players to sleep, so any bed will explode the moment it is used.

Also Read Article Continues below

Over the years, this phenomenon has been exploited in a number of ways. Players have used a bed explosion trick to blast through the Nether and find hidden and rare Ancient Debris blocks. They have also employed this trick to fight the Ender Dragon in the End realm.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee