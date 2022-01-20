5 best Minecraft wooden texture packs

Although Minecraft's wood textures possess their own look and charm, there's nothing wrong with looking around for a different texture.

To meet that demand, the Minecraft community has come through with countless texture packs that alter the appearance of wood textures in-game. Some of these packs improve existing textures, while others move into a completely photorealistic space.

When picking a texture pack, it comes down to an individual player's preferences. No matter what a player is looking for, there's likely a texture pack to suit their needs. There are tons of packs to choose from, but some have been rising in popularity recently and over several years.

Minecraft: Best texture packs for new wood textures

5) Wood remastered

Wood Remastered is a great pick for vanilla Minecraft fans (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft players hoping to retain the vanilla experience of the game, Wood Remastered by CalebDaMaker improves the existing textures while keeping their original appearance intact.

This texture pack smoothes out the wooden plank textures and provides more grain to the actual wood logs while also rounding off the interior rings of wooden logs. It's a small change but is noticeable immediately in-game and pleasing to look at.

4) Improved wood

Improved Wood creates a three-dimensional layered look to wooden planks (Image via Mojang)

To paraphrase its creator, Mayonnaise2124, Improved wood makes wooden planks stand out in a very literal sense. Providing a layered 3D effect to existing wooden plank blocks, planks look less like static blocks and more like stacked wooden palettes or beams.

This undoubtedly leads to some visually pleasing wooden structures with just a bit more depth, thanks to the three-dimensional aspect this texture pack provides.

3) Uncle Pernilla's Realism pack

Uncle Pernilla's texture pack brings a photorealistic block texture look to the game (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft players who love a more realistic look, Uncle Pernilla's Realism Pack improves block textures significantly by using photorealistic assets while retaining their block patterning.

When comparing these textures, they seem pretty reminiscent of 7 Days to Die, a voxel-based survival crafting game that shares similar gameplay elements with Minecraft.

If paired with other texture packs that alter the skybox and mods that improve the lighting, this texture pack can make for an excellent visually realistic experience.

2) Connected Planks

Connected Planks performs a very simple but effective service for Minecraft's wood planks (Image via Mojang)

With a very "less is more" approach, Connected Planks by SatanicAntiChrist allows wooden plank blocks to connect for a patterned look that doesn't cause visual clashes.

When used correctly, players can seamlessly transition between wooden plank types, creating structures that look as if they were built plank by plank, even if the wood types are different.

This texture pack is an excellent pick for players looking for a more mosaic-type look for wooden planks, where several varieties can come together in a sort of patchwork beauty.

1) DiversiTREE

A savanna biome with new meranti trees (Image via Mojang)

DiversiTREE by EmGrey reconfigures the existing wood textures into new types, primarily drawing from real-world trees as inspiration. For example, oak trees are converted into box elder trees, and birch trees become rosewood trees.

This may not be ideal for some players that prefer the original wood types, but the new textures implemented in DiversiTREE are gorgeous. They can give biomes a completely different feel and make them appear to be entirely new biomes based on the revamped foliage.

