The easiest way to get Ancient Debris in Minecraft

Ancient Debris, since its introduction in the 1.16 update, has quickly become one of the most important blocks in Minecraft. While diamonds are still essential, Netherite has become a top rarity for tools and armor. It's difficult to come by, but Ancient Debris is the first step.

Players will then need to smelt that into ancient scraps. These scraps can be crafted with gold ingots to form Netherite ingots. Fortunately, one ingot will upgrade a piece of armor or tool, but only if it's already diamond. Here are the best ways to find Ancient Debris to get that process started.

Best ways for Minecraft players to find Ancient Debris

Players can use several different mining strategies to uncover ancient debris, which can only be mined successfully with a diamond pickaxe.

Diamond pickaxes are required for Ancient Debris (Image via Apex Hosting)

Since ancient debris blocks are almost always surrounded by Netherrack, using explosive items like beds, end crystals, and TNT is a good way to uncover them.

Netherrack is one of the least blast resistant blocks in Minecraft and Ancient Debris is one of the most. Exploding the area can be dangerous, but it's the quickest way to uncover a large area.

Here's how players can try each of these techniques.

Bed explosion

Find Y level 11-13 in the Nether. This is the most frequent place for Ancient Debris, even though it's not the only place. Strip mine the area. Mine a four-block hole in the wall. Place one bed. Back up as far as possible and click the bed to trigger the explosion. Repeat every so often when mining.

End crystals

Visit the same Y level. Place one obsidian block on the floor. Place the end crystal on top. Back up very far. Shoot the crystal with an arrow. Repeat.

TNT

Visit the same Y level. Mine a long tunnel. Backtrack, placing a TNT block every three blocks or so. Hit the TNT with a flaming arrow or other fire-related item and back up as far as possible. Repeat.

TNT is probably the easiest method to use, though beds are probably the easiest item to craft.

