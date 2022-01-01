How to get netherite faster in Minecraft 1.18 update

Netherite has become the strongest resource in Minecraft. The game has iron, gold, diamond and Netherite, with Netherite being the strongest after its introduction in the 1.16 update. Finding Netherite is difficult, but it's very useful.

Netherite is used to upgrade diamond tools or armor, so diamond is still necessary. Still, finding Netherite is the final step towards maxing out an item. Here's how to find it faster.

Where to find and how to get Netherite faster in Minecraft 1.18 version

There is no easy way to find Netherite. It's extremely rare and requires a lot of work to get. On top of that, just finding one Ancient Debris, which eventually turns into Netherite ingots, won't be enough. Several Ancient Debris are needed.

Ancient Debris is smelted into Netherite scraps at a 1:1 ratio. Four Netherite scraps can be crafted with four gold ingots to make one Netherite ingot. One Netherite ingot can be used to upgrade one item from diamond to Netherite.

Unlike diamonds and other resources, there's not really a singular Y level that has the best chance of having Ancient Debris spawn. Ranging from Y level 8-22 is a pretty good bet, with 15 considered as the best level to go to in the Nether.

Netherite is very difficult to find (Image via Minecraft)

A single chunk in Minecraft can have up to five Ancient Debris in it. However, one to two is much more common to find in a chunk.

As for finding it faster, the best tip is to just mine faster. It wouldn't be a great idea to waste enchanted pickaxes, so using an Efficiency pickaxe wouldn't be good. However, good pickaxes will still get the job done.

Gold pickaxes will mine through it extremely fast, but they'll break quickly. Diamond pickaxes are the best in the game and they're perfect for finding Ancient Debris.

Diamond pickaxes are necessary for mining Ancient Debris blocks, but they're also great for mining through netherrack quickly. The fastest way to get Ancient Debris is to simply mine faster, and using several diamond pickaxes is the best way to do that.

