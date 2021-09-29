How to make netherite armor in Minecraft 

Netherite, thanks to the Minecraft 1.16 Nether Update, is the strongest material in the game. It has supplanted diamond in that spot, though it is far less common than diamond (which isn't exactly common, either).

After the 1.16 update, there was a challenge for a full Netherite armor. Additionally, fully enchanted diamond armor is no longer the best, so there are multiple reasons for trying to upgrade to Netherite armor. Here's how to do it.

Making Netherite armor in Minecraft

There are a few distinctions between Netherite armor (and tools) and others. The rest of them can be acquired from the overworld and Netherite can't, plus it requires a few materials to craft.

Diamond armor can be upgraded to Netherite, but Netherite can't be crafted. Image via Minecraft

Still, the biggest difference is that Netherite armor isn't crafted out of Netherite ingots. Diamonds make diamond armor, iron ingots make iron armor, but Netherite ingots do not make Netherite armor.

Instead, it is used to upgrade existing armor. Diamond, to be exact. Players will need to have diamond armor before upgrading it to Netherite. In order to find diamonds, players will need to go mining, with Y levels 11 and 12 the current best places to find them. 24 diamonds are necessary for one full set of armor.

Once players have a full diamond armor, they can upgrade it using Netherite ingots. Netherite ingots are crafted with four gold ingots and four ancient scraps. Ancient scraps are acquired by smelting Ancient Debris, which can only be found in the Nether.

Ancient Debris is pretty difficult to find, especially in bulk. Mining anywhere from Y level 8-22 is a pretty good bet, with 15 being considered the best level to look at. Within one chunk there is usually no more than one or two blocks of Ancient Debris. A chunk can have up to five, but usually doesn't.

Once players have the necessary items (16 ancient debris and 16 gold ingots) they can craft four Netherite ingots. Players will need to put the ingot and the piece of armor into a Smithing table and it will upgrade it to Netherite. A Smithing table is crafted with four wooden planks and two iron ingots.

