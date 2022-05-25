Easiest way to find a Stronghold in Minecraft

For players to finish the underlying storyline of Minecraft, they need to find the rare Stronghold structure. This hidden structure is the second last place players visit before ending the game by defeating the Ender Dragon in the End realm. However, finding one of these structures in the Overworld is quite hard and consumes a lot of time.

Stronghold is a dangerous place that consists of several rooms, hidden passages, and staircases. It is found deep underground in the Overworld, and there is a very slim chance that a player will stumble upon this structure unintentionally. It is filled with loads of hostile mobs that can make it difficult to find the End Portal room. Players must always be prepared to go into this structure. There is a set process to find these structures in a world without cheats.

Ways to easily find a Stronghold in Minecraft

Traditionally finding the structure with Eye of Ender

This is the most common and traditional way of finding the rare structure as it does not use any tricky methods or cheats to find the structure quickly. Even though it is not the easiest and the quickest way, it is the official way to find the structure in the vanilla version of the game.

To do this, players need to craft loads of Eye of Enders. These are special items that can be used to find the general direction in which the stronghold is located.

Eye of Ender floating (Image via Minecraft)

This item can be crafted by combining Blaze powder from Blaze mobs and Ender Pearls from Enderman. Players need to fight several of these mobs in order to get a sufficient amount of loot to craft the Eye of Enders. It is recommended to have atleast 24 or more of these items as it can take players a while to find the structure.

Once the item has been crafted, players will simply need to right click it while holding it. The Eye of Ender will start floating and head in a particular direction. It will levitate for a few seconds before dropping as an item or breaking. With this, players will know the general direction in which the stronghold is located. Afterwards, players will need to start walking in that direction.

The Eye will either float upward towards a direction or go underground, meaning the structure is close (Image via Minecraft)

After a few hundred blocks, they must throw another eye to see if the direction has changed or not. After a while, the eye will start going underground, meaning the structure is right below the player. After digging for a few minutes, players should be able to find the structure.

Alternatively, there are two other ways to find the structure in a much easier and quicker manner. However, they are not the official ways. One way is to allow cheats in the world and simply use the '/locate' command to pinpoint the structure. The second way is to go to a website called 'Chunk Base' and enter the world seed to find all the strongholds that generate in a world.

Edited by Mayank Shete