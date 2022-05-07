How to get to the End realm in Minecraft?

Many people might think that Minecraft does not have an end as players keep farming more items and keep mining in the caves. Quite literally, however, the game does have an End.

There is a realm called the End where players go to defeat the dangerous Ender Dragon and complete the game. However, new players coming to the game for the first time might have a hard time finding the way to the realm.

The End realm is an eerie and mysterious place, filled with Enderman, light yellowish end stones, obsidian towers, and a huge Ender Dragon flying around the island suspended in the air.

Players usually go here to kill the Ender Dragon, finish the game, and then explore the rest of the realm to get valuable loot. However, entering the realm is not straightforward.

Steps to find and enter the End realm in Minecraft

1) Collect Blaze rods and Ender pearls

When players feel that they are ready to enter the final realm of the game and fight the Ender Dragon, they must first get two items, Blaze rods from Blazes and Ender pearls from Enderman.

Blazes can be found spawning in Nether Fortresses, and Enderman usually spawns either in the Overworld or in Warped Forest in the Nether.

2) Craftin Eye of Ender

One of the most important items for finding and entering the realm is the Eye of Ender. This item will help players find the stronghold structure and activate the End portal.

Players will need to convert blaze rods into blaze powder, then craft them with Ender pearls to obtain Eye of Enders. Once players have a sufficient amount of these items, they can find the stronghold.

3) Finding Stronghold

With the Eye of Ender, players can use them by right-clicking on the mouse. The eye will start moving in a particular direction and stop. This will tell the player where the stronghold is located.

Players must start heading towards the direction where the eye floats. After a while, the eye will change direction more frequently. This will ensure that players are close to the structure. After some time, the eye will start going underground.

This will mean that the structure will be right below them. Remember, these items will have a 50-50 chance of either dropping as an item or breaking. Hence, players should not use them frequently, as they can break all of them.

4) Finding the End Portal

Once players find and enter the stronghold, players must start searching for the End Portal room, hidden somewhere in the stronghold maze. The structure is made up of several rooms, passageways, and staircases. The place is also filled with loads of hostile mobs. Hence, players must take their time to find the room.

If they cannot find the room, they can once again use the Eye of Enders to vaguely pinpoint the direction they must be going. These eyes will always float towards the End portal. Hence, they can be used even inside the stronghold.

5) Activating the Portal

Once players enter the portal room, they will have to destroy the silverfish spawner and block the lava for safety. Players will notice that the portal has holes that may or may not be filled with Eye of Enders. To activate the portal, they will have to fill all the holes with these items.

Players must remember that once they enter the realm, they won't be able to come back until and unless they die or kill the dragon. Hence, they must make a respawn anchor inside the portal room, create a nether portal, and connect it to the portal back at their base.

