How the new '/place' command works in Minecraft snapshot 22w18a

Mojang recently released yet another Minecraft snapshot 22w18a with several smaller changes and bug fixes. These snapshots are part of the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update, which offers loads of new features like biomes, mobs, enchantments, advancements, and more. Despite not containing any major changes or additions, this snapshot features an interesting new type of command called '/place.'

The Minecraft snapshot 22w18a brought smaller tweaks to the Warden and Allay along with this new command and is considered to be the smallest snapshot for the 1.19 The Wild Update as of yet. Previously, the place command was present in the game in the form of '/placefeature' and has now been tweaked to '/place' and has some new things for players to try out.

All about the new '/place' command added to Minecraft snapshot 22w18a

What is the '/place' command

For newer players that may be out of the loop, entering a creative world where cheats are allowed will grant them access to a plethora of commands through which they can do almost anything. Several things can be done with commands, from getting any item to teleporting to a far-off structure.

The command is divided into three parts now (Image via Minecraft)

In the Minecraft snapshot 22w18a, Mojang slightly changed the location command and made it more extensive. This command essentially helps players place any kind of non-mob entity, a part of a generated structure, or the generated structure itself anywhere they choose. This can be done as long as that structure and the place where it can spawn in are compatible with each other.

This means that if players want to generate loads of oak trees in a plains biome or an ocean monument anywhere in the ocean, they can use this command to do so.

Each type of place command options explained

With the Minecraft snapshot 22w18a, the place command has been altered to feature three new options: features, jigsaws, and structures. Contrary to the previous '/placefeature' command, players will now be able to place complete structures as well.

1) Features

Birch tree generated on a beach near plains (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w18a)

This is quite a straightforward command through which players can place different types of non-mob entities or normal biome structures anywhere they want. The only condition is that the entity and the location must be compatible with each other. Several types of trees, coral reefs, flowers, blocks, and more can be generated with this.

2) Jigsaw

Complete Ancient City generated on the surface (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w18a)

This type of place command is a little tricky and is new in Minecraft snapshot 22w18a. This is essentially an extensive and tricky command line from which players can generate parts of structures or complete structures regardless of their location or conditions.

For example, the command line '/place jigsaw minecraft:ancient_city/city_center city_anchor 7' can place an entire Ancient City structure wherever the player is, even on the surface. While this is a fun command to try, it may create some structures that are buggy and could generate inside solid walls.

3) Structure

Woodland Mansion and Ocean Monument generated side by side (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w18a)

This is the third and final command type through which players can simply create full-fledged structures anywhere they want. For example, a Woodland Mansion can be created in the middle of the ocean. This can be weird and confusing as the conditions of several structures might or might not be compatible with locations.

