Top 3 uses of blaze powder in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition is a great way for students to learn about real-world concepts while playing a fun game. Concepts of chemistry can be applied by players using many different ingredients, including blaze powder.

Blaze powder can be created from blaze rods and will fuel the creation of some special potions. Here is what players can create:

The top 3 uses for crafting with blaze powder in Minecraft Education Edition

Players can collect blaze rods by defeating blazes inside the Nether. They can then use their blaze rods to craft blaze powder and use it for the creations below.

First players must create a brewing stand

In order to brew potions, players first need access to a brewing stand (Image via Minecraft)

To create any of the below recipes, players need to create a brewing stand. Brewing stands can be created with three cobblestones and one blaze rod.

Players should put 3 cobblestones across the bottom row and place the blaze rod in the center. This will craft the brewing stand, and then players will be able to move it into their inventory.

1) Awkward Potion

Players are able to create an awkward potion using blaze powder (Image via Minecraft)

One thing that players need to be able to craft to create any of the other special potions that require blaze powder is an awkward potion. Awkward potions are used as a base for creating the other, more useful potions available for crafting. Players can create these using one nether wart, one blaze powder, and one water bottle.

2) Antidote

Players can create antidote to cure poison effects on their characters (Image via Minecraft)

These can be crafted by the player to help them cure poison effects on them. These antidote potions can be useful when facing any mob that inflicts poison, such as pufferfish and spiders.

It can also remove the effect of eating rotten flesh. Players can craft these items using one silver, one blaze powder, and one awkward potion.

3) Eye Drops

Eye drops can help a player get rid of the blindness effect (Image via Minecraft)

To combat the effects of blindness, which can be cause the player to only be able to see a few blocks in front of them, players can create and consume the eye drops.

By brewing this potion, players will be able to restore their vision, much like how drinking milk would also cure blindness. Players can create eye drops by using 1 calcium, 1 blaze powder, and 1 awkward potion.

Where players can find blazes

Players can find blazes being spawned at nether fortresses in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

To be able to use blaze powder, players need to be able to locate the blazes. Blazes are mobs that spawn inside of the Nether in a Nether fortress. There is a mob spawner that spawns the blazes, and they will engage the player from range.

Players simply need to defeat these blazes to gather the blaze rods that they drop. Players can then make their blaze powder from the blaze rod.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha