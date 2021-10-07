3 ways to get milk in Minecraft 

Milk in Minecraft is very useful. It can be used to remove effects, or as a recipe, and more.

It's very useful, arguably the second most useful liquid in the game, behind water. However, unlike water, it's not abundant or easy to come by. There are only three ways to get it, though.

Milk in Minecraft: All you need to know

There are three mobs that can give milk: cows, goats and mooshrooms. Prior to the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update, the number was only two, but goats have been added and have become a vital part of the game.

In order to get milk from these mobs, players need to have an empty bucket in their hand. This can be crafted from two iron ingots. Minecraft players can walk up to the mob they want to milk and use the bucket on them as they would use the bucket for anything else. It will then become filled with milk. If players want multiple milk buckets, they'll need multiple empty buckets.

Cows, the primary mob for milking, spawn in lots of biomes. Herds of two or three cows can spawn on grass blocks at a light level of nine or more, with at least two blocks of space. Cows cannot spawn in snowy tundras, meadows and wooded badlands plateaus.

Goats spawn on mountains with a light level of seven or higher. Red mooshrooms can spawn in mushroom fields in herds of four to eight at a light level of nine or better and on Mycelium blocks. Brown mooshrooms are just red mooshrooms that were struck by lightning and don't spawn naturally.

Goats are the latest mob to be added to the game that has milking capabilities (Image via Minecraft)

Milk, when drunk, removes all effects from the player, except for those from beacons, conduits and the Hero of the Village effect.

Additionally, milk buckets are used for crafting cake with the following recipe:

Three milk buckets

Two sugar

Three wheat

One egg

Cake is one of the best food sources in the game because it can be eaten multiple times. For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

